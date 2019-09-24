NAPPANEE [mdash] Amy Lynette Miller, 20, Nappanee, died at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she had been a patient since May, after a three-year illness. She was born June 29, 1999, in Elkhart to Duane Edward and Dora Ann (Bontrager) Miller.…