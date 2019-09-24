Nurse practitioners join Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Talhia Juarez Aguilar recently joined the team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care. She treats patients of all ages, from infancy to the elderly with routine and immediate medical needs.
Aguilar brings years of nursing experience in various healthcare settings, including long-term care, outpatient surgery and Elkhart General Hospital.
Aguilar is well-versed in cross-cultural care and is fluent in English and Spanish.
Aguilar received a master’s degree in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky. She also holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University South Bend.
Nurse practitioner Falon Kuhn recently joined the provider team at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Syracuse. She provides primary care across the lifespan, from newborns and adolescents to adults and seniors. In addition to wellness exams and physicals, Kuhn helps patients manage chronic conditions including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.
Kuhn has nearly a decade of experience as a registered nurse. She has provided care for patients in medical, surgical and pediatric units of Goshen Hospital as well as hospice care for patients at the end of life.
Kuhn received a master of science in nursing from Goshen College. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University in Fort Wayne.
Paramedic education program receives national reaccreditation
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital received reaccreditation for its emergency medical services — paramedic program (EMS-P). Goshen Hospital’s EMS-P training program is one of only three in north central Indiana to hold national accreditation, hospital officials stated in their announcement.
Goshen Hospital has provided training in advanced emergency medical care for more than three decades. The 19-month program combines classroom study and hands-on experience in all areas of emergency medical services. Students complete comprehensive coursework and rigorous training to meet national accreditation standards in advanced emergency medical care.
“This accreditation recognizes our commitment to continuous quality improvement in our education programs,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “We commend our colleagues for their dedication to deliver exceptional training for this demanding profession.”
Accreditation standards are established by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs and 15 nationally recognized professional organizations. The Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions (CoA EMSP) regularly monitors program compliance and reviews training resources, including curriculum, exams and instructors.
For more information about CAAHEP accreditation, visit the website, caahep.org.
Center for Cancer Care turns 20
GOSHEN — This year, Goshen Center for Cancer Care reaches a milestone — 20 years of providing patient care to the immediate and regional communities of northern Indiana.
“Our story of bringing comprehensive, compassionate cancer care to the region began in 1996. A group of dedicated medical providers and community leaders envisioned a center for excellence in the prevention, detection, education and treatment of cancer,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Recruitment of fellowship-trained, board-certified oncologists began soon after, and our first cancer patient received treatment in 1999.”
Christophel added, “Today, people travel from all over the state and surrounding region for the unique care we offer.”
On average, one in four new patients of the cancer care center travels more than 25 miles to come to Goshen. This progression can be partly attributed to the center’s priority to provide, and at times introduce, groundbreaking treatment options to the region.
“The cancer care center has been a pioneer for treatments offered in Indiana,” said Dr. James Wheeler, a radiation oncologist who has practiced at the center for 13 years. “We were one of the first in the state that provided intensity-modulated radiation therapy. This treatment has been called the most significant breakthrough in cancer treatment in the past 30 years.”
In addition to innovation, Goshen Health officials said, Goshen Center for Cancer Care is known for the compassion they share with patients.
“Our cancer center is founded on the idea that the patient is at the center and their care revolves around them,” said Dr. Leonard Henry, Surgical Oncologist and Medical Director. “Our physicians spend a tremendous amount of quality time with patients and their families. As a program, we’ve made a conscious decision to serve our patients in this way.”
In 2018, Goshen Center for Cancer Care expanded to include the Alice A. and Rex Martin Infusion Center. This modern space was designed to deliver a higher volume of personalized cancer therapies, while enhancing privacy for patients and their families, according to information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.