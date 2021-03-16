Nurse practitioner joins medical oncology team
GOSHEN — Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cathy Wesson has joined the medical oncology team at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care. Wesson cares for patients with cancer during chemotherapy and other medical treatments. She also helps advance the center’s clinical trials program.
Wesson holds certification in Good Clinical Practice from the National Institute on Drug Abuse. She also has more than 25 years of experience as a registered nurse in surgical and outpatient care units.
Wesson holds Master and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from Goshen College. She received an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Purdue University in Fort Wayne.
Food bank to make local stops
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will make stops in Elkhart County this week and next.
This week, the mobile unit with be at Shepherd’s Cover, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
Next week, food will be delivered:
March 24 — Kosciusko County, 1855 S. County Farm Road, Warsaw, from 10 a.m. to noon.
March 25 — Elkhart County, Maple City Church, 2015 Lincolnway East, Goshen, 10 a.m. to noon.
Assorted food items will be offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-through. People should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
Farmers club seeking seed donations
GOSHEN — The 4-H City Farmers Club will be hosting a seed donation drive at various locations throughout Elkhart County.
Seed packets will be collected for Seed to Feed, a program out of Church Community Services, which helps address food insecurity by providing free produce to those in need. The Seed Donation Drive will run April 1 through May 1.
People can donate any unopened and not expired seed packets to one of these four locations:
• Family Christian Development Center — Nappanee
• The Bristol Food Pantry
- Church Community Services — Elkhart
- Purdue Extension Office Foyer — Goshen
For those who are not sure what type of seed packets to donate, the suggestions are zucchini, tomatoes, onions, green beans, cucumbers, peppers, peas or any other fruit or vegetable seed packet.
For more information, contact Lindsey Caterina at 574-533-0554 or lwalejew@purdue.edu.
Health department needs volunteers
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department is in need of volunteers to help run its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinic staff is looking for both medical and non-medical skilled volunteers.
Interested volunteers can contact lagrangecountyhealthdepartment@gmail.com.
Clinic hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer shifts are: 7:30 to 11:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or full days.
The clinic is located at Lima Brighton Elementary School, 210 Market St., Howe.
According to health officials, volunteers are eligible to receive the vaccine “and we understand if volunteers would want to be fully vaccinated before helping out at the clinic.”
Potential Positions:
• Greeter/Screener — Helps direct patients to open registration stations. Screens with simple health symptom questions before they enter the gym.
• Registration — Computer position. We use a system called Zotec to register our vaccinations. We have a training system in place that makes learning this system quick. It’s a simple system.
• Vaccinator
• — Must have current health care license to give vaccinations. Nursing students, pharmacists, paramedics, advanced EMTs, physician assistants, medical students and residents
Observer — Helps with keeping an eye on patients as they are observed for 15 minutes.
The health department officials said they expect to be operating the clinic into the summer months and will need continued support from a strong volunteer base in order to be successful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.