Navigate MediGap insurance with help from EPL
ELKHART — With Medicare enrollment around the corner, Elkhart Public Library is offering a workshop to new enrollees looking for supplemental insurance.
Experts from Weiss Financial, one of Elkhart Public Library’s digital resources, will be on hand at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 for a free workshop at the Downtown Library, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart.
The workshop is aimed at helping people understand what expenses Medicare doesn’t cover, how to shop for supplemental or MediGap insurance policies, ways to save on premiums and why customers may be sold the wrong policy.
Each participant will also create a personalized report based on their age, gender and zip code using Weiss’s MediGap Tool, which shows how to pick a supplemental plan.
The event is open to the public.
Parenting classes available in-person or online
GOSHEN — In addition to in-person classes, Goshen Health offers an online childbirth and newborn preparation class for expecting parents.
Classes offered by the hospital now include YoMingo, which is an online course and free content. This tool gives expecting parents information regarding pregnancy and newborns. It can also serve as a refresher course for expecting parents who have already had a baby. It is recommended to register for Goshen Hospital’s YoMingo childbirth content prior to attending a class.
To register, visit Yomingogoshen.com or call 574-364-2582.
In addition, Childbirth Express, an in-person four-hour class, offers hands-on learning to prepare for the birth of a baby. The next express class is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Hickory/Sycamore room at Goshen Hospital. This class is recommended for all expecting first-time parents or those who feel they need a more in-depth refresher.|
For those who prefer an evening course, the Childbirth Series class is offered over two evenings from 6-8 p.m. The next set of classes are scheduled for Monday and Oct.10 in the Hickory/Sycamore room at Goshen Hospital.
To register for either in-person class, visit www.GoshenHealth.com/Find-Events or call 877-566-4660. For more information, or if the class creates a financial hardship for interested attendees, call 574-364-2582. Space is limited to 12 expectant couples per class. Cost is $50 and registration is required. One or two support persons may accompany the expectant mother at no extra cost.
Advance care planning seminars offered
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is now offering free advance care planning seminars at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care.
Advance care planning is a process to document the medical care a patient wants to receive if they became unable to communicate.
Seminars will start Oct. 8 and run from 6:30-8 p.m. each second Tuesday of the month.
The seminar will include how to create an advance care plan, complete advance directives and designate a health care representative. At the conclusion, participants will have the opportunity to schedule a private appointment to complete their documentation.
Seminar facilitators are certified by Honoring Choices Indiana – North Central, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to proactively engage people in our community in conversations with their loved ones and medical providers about their goal for quality of life and advance care planning.
“Advance care planning is for adults of all ages. We are excited to collaborate with Honoring Choices and bring this seminar to our community,” said Brandie Yoder, director of Goshen Home Care & Hospice.
Registration is required at www.GoshenHealth.com/Find-Events or by calling 574-364-2288. Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or close friend who will be involved with their health care decisions.
