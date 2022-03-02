Goshen Health raises minimum wage to $16
GOSHEN — Goshen Health increased its minimum wage for all of its employees to $16 an hour.
“Given the increases in living costs, as well as increased competition among employers, we wanted to give applicants another reason to consider joining us at Goshen Health,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO. “In addition, our colleagues who are impacted by this pay increase are essential to enabling us to deliver high-quality, safe healthcare services to our patients. This pay increase helps demonstrate our appreciation for their important contribution.”
To find out more about jobs open at Goshen Health, go to GoshenHealth.com/Jobs.
Josh Majerus adds chiropractic services to Heart City HealthELKHART — Heart City Health is expanding its services to include chiropractic care, as Josh Majerus, Doctor of Chiropractic, joins the staff.
Heart City officials said there is a growing interest in non-drug approaches for pain. Chiropractic in conjunction with standard medical care offers a significant advantage for decreasing pain and improving physical functioning when compared with only standard care, health officials stated in a press release.
Chiropractors focus on disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system, and the effects of these disorders on general health, the release reads. Chiropractic services are used most often to treat common musculoskeletal complaints, including but not limited to back pain, neck pain, pain in the joints of the arms or legs, and headaches.
“A goal of mine is taking someone who has been in pain for months or even years and giving them a positive experience with movement. Getting people moving better, moving more, not only helps with their musculoskeletal pain but also reduces their risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease,” Majerus said.
Majerus is a graduate of Logan University in St. Louis and has formal training integrating chiropractic care within traditional medical settings.
“I am excited to be a part of a multidisciplinary team. Patients have access to a wide range of options to help alleviate their chronic spine and musculoskeletal pain. A team-based approach allows the patient, their doctor and chiropractor to work together to effectively manage their symptoms,” Majerus said.
Heart City Health’s CEO Esleen Fultz added, “Since chiropractic care focuses on restoring and maintaining the health of the body’s nervous system, it is a valuable tool in helping Heart City Health’s patients to have access to care for their entire person. We are excited to add Dr. Majerus’ services to our practice, especially because chiropractic care is beneficial and effective for people of all ages and stages of life.”
Majerus is also a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
He holds nutrition and behavior change certifications through NASM as well. He uses his training as a personal trainer to motivate and coach patients towards healthy lifestyles.
Dr. Majerus will be available for chiropractic appointments on Mondays and Thursdays at Heart City Health’s Simpson office. Patients can call 574-293-0052 to schedule an appointment.
