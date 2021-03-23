Life Care Center of LaGrange welcomes new director of nursing
LAGRANGE — Cassie Monroe was recently named director of nursing at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
“Everyone here is really nice — the staff and the residents,” Monroe said.
Monroe most recently served as director of nursing for three years at Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, where she served for a total of 11 years. She has been a registered nurse for 13 years, all of it in skilled nursing.
“I did not just land in long-term care,” Monroe said. “I chose long-term care. I saw my grandparents almost every day for 35 years.”
Originally from Sturgis, Michigan, Monroe earned her associate’s degree in applied science in nursing. She currently resides in Sturgis with her husband, Matthew. They have four children, ages 10 – 27, and two grandchildren.
“We are excited about working with Cassie because of her experience and passion to serve the senior population and her commitment to working side by side with the nursing staff that takes care of our seniors.”
Life Care Center of LaGrange, located at 0770 N. 075 East, is one of 15 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Registration underway for Be Heart Smart series
GOSHEN — For people who are concerned about heart disease, which is the leading cause of death among men and women, Purdue Extension is offering the four-part series, Be Heart Smart program.
This series will discuss controllable and uncontrollable risk factors for heart disease; body mass index, blood pressure and cholesterol numbers; recommendations for heart-healthy eating and cooking substitutions; and benefits of physical activity and stress reduction.
The public is invited to join this educational program series presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This series will take place April 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Those who want to participate should register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Masks will be required to be worn while in the building and social distancing will be in place. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu two weeks prior to the program.
