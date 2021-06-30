Hopebridge to offer autism therapy
ELKHART — Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its mix of multidisciplinary services to Elkhart in August.
Hopebridge is a national autism therapy provider that provides children living with autism with a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:
• Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations — now scheduling
• State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels
• Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment
• Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills
• Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals
• A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid
• Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls
Elkhart Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center is located at 505 S. Third St.
The center’s staff is scheduling diagnostic evaluations. To apply, go online to hopebridge.com/centers/elkhart-in/.
Goshen Hospital receives award from cardiology group
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital is one of 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. This is the 10th consecutive year Goshen Hospital has received this distinction for providing outstanding care to heart attack patients, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
“The award recognizes Goshen Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that the hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations,” the release reads.
To receive the award, hospitals must demonstrate they follow the clinical guidelines outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association to achieve superior outcomes and lower mortality — for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020).
“We’re proud of our consistency in living up to the standards of heart attack care that are required to earn this award. ...,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “Providing the best possible heart attack care to our patients takes a team of dedicated professional healthcare workers from EMS to the Emergency Department to our heart and vascular physicians and nurses. Everyone works together to meet this goal.”
COVID-19 vaccines available at Beacon Medical Group locations
Patients of 15 Beacon Medical Group primary care locations in Elkhart, LaPorte, St. Joseph and Berrien, Michigan, counties may now receive a COVID-19 vaccination by appointment at their doctors’ office.
Patients may call their doctor’s office directly to schedule their vaccine.
In addition, community members and patients may schedule a Pfizer vaccine at Beacon Medical Group Main Street, 6913 N. Main St., Entrance A, Granger, by scheduling through ourshot.in.gov and selecting St. Joseph County, then “Beacon Medical Group VAX” from the location listing.
Walk-ins are welcome during these Beacon Medical Group Main Street clinic hours:
- Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment for current patients at the Elkhart County BMG locations listed below.
- Bristol, 306 E. Vistula St., Bristol — 574-848-4427
- Elkhart East, 3301 C.R. 6 East, Elkhart — 574-264-9635
- Goshen Center for Family Practice, 2120 Rieth Blvd., Suite C — 574-875-6911
- Goshen Family Medicine Center, 2120 Rieth Blvd., Suite A — 574-875-5126
- Pediatrics Goshen, 2120 Rieth Blvd., Goshen — 574-262-0313
- Middlebury, 206 W. Warren St. — 574-825-2146
- Nappanee, 357 N. Nappanee St. — 574-773-3141
- Pediatrics Bristol Street, 1627 E. Bristol, St., Elkhart — 574-262-0313
- Wakarusa, 207 N. Elkhart St. — 574-862-2165
Health dept. updates vaccine sitesElkhart County COVID-19 rates have dropped over the past few months due to people getting vaccinated, Elkhart County Health Department officials stated in a news release Tuesday.
Health officials said they want to remind people who have not been vaccinated that they are still at risk of becoming ill with COVID-19.
Those who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having symptoms of COVID-19, they should be tested for the virus.
FREE TESTING SITES
Free rapid and PCR tests will continue to be available in the county, but the site locations and hours of operation will change.
• The free testing site located in the Concord Mall parking lot will close for good at 5 p.m. Friday, June 30. A new drive-up location for free testing in Elkhart will open July 6 at Elkhart Central Fire Station, 500 East St. Hours of operation will be Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and the first and third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Appointments can be made online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and walk-ins are welcome.
• Free testing is available in Goshen through the Center for Healing and Hope, 902 S. Main St. This site will be closed July 5, and starting July 7 the hours of operation will be Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments can be made online at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and walk-ins are welcome.
• On July 12, Elkhart Clinic, 2115 W. Lexington Ave., Elkhart, will change its hours of operation to Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. A physicians order is needed and insurance is accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.