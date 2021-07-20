Goshen Health to offer fun activities at the fair
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is planning a variety of family-friendly activities for the community at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair this year. There will be:
• A mother’s room tent — look for the Goshen Health Mother’s Room tent next to the fair office this year. This tent provides a private, comfortable space for families to feed and change small children. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• A scavenger hunt — Search, scan and score in Goshen Health’s Head 2 Toe scavenger hunt. Participants can access the scavenger hunt through the new fair app. Eight fun stops about the human body will be scattered throughout the fairgrounds. Set up alerts, find the stops and enter a drawing for prizes on completion of the scavenger hunt.
• Health table — Visit the Goshen Health table on Kids Day, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the treasure hunt near Heritage Square. We’ll have fun activities and giveaways for kids about sun safety.
• Free assessments — On Senior Day, July 27, Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine will offer free online hip and knee pain assessments and giveaways at the corporate picnic tent area, near Gate G from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 574-364-2496 or email CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com.
Scott Teffeteller named CEO of Lutheran Health Network
FORT WAYNE — Scott Teffeteller has been named Lutheran Health Network’s CEO, effective Aug. 16. In this role, Teffeteller will lead the growth and development of Lutheran Health Network, working with leaders across the system to further the network’s strategic initiatives and support the efforts to continually enhance healthcare services, quality and patient experience.
“As residents of Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities know, Lutheran Health Network is a special organization,” Teffeteller said. “The network has a rich history and an exciting future — especially with the upcoming opening of Lutheran Downtown Hospital and the joint venture with Acadia Health to build a new behavioral health hospital. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with our teams across northeastern Indiana to bring these and other initiatives to fruition for patients across the region.”
Throughout his career, Teffeteller has helped build health care cultures focused on patients and families, quality, safety, employee engagement and value creation, according to information provided by Lutheran. He consistently has implemented initiatives that have successfully grown market share and enhanced quality care.
He most recently served as senior vice president and regional operating officer for AMITA Health’s Chicago Metro Region, and president and CEO of AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago. While at AMITA Health, Teffeteller positioned the market for strategic growth, expanded its ambulatory care network and led the master capital planning and facility development processes. He also led the Chicago Metro Region hospitals to achieve top quality ratings from Leapfrog, and recognition of Resurrection Medical Center as a Top 50 Best Hospital, a 100 Best in many other categories, and a 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient. Prior to joining AMITA Health, Teffeteller had significant experience working with Community Health Network in Indianapolis Union Hospital Inc. in Terre Haute.
Teffeteller will report to Mark Medley, who will continue to be based in Fort Wayne and will have oversight for Community Health Systems-affiliated hospitals including Lutheran Health Network and Northwest Health in northwest Indiana.
“Scott is a highly accomplished healthcare executive who has a demonstrated track record for expanding healthcare services and creating an excellent experience for patients and staff, Medley said. “His collaborative style and passion for quality will serve our community well and positions us to build upon many positive initiatives already underway. We are very fortunate to have a leader with his experience and expertise to lead Lutheran Health Network and become a part of our growing Fort Wayne community.”
Active in the community, Teffeteller has served on the boards of directors of multiple organizations, including Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce; Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee; past chair of the Indianapolis Heart and Stroke Ball; Indianapolis Boys and Girls Club; Indianapolis Easter Seals; and member and past vice president of the Indiana Hospital Association. He earned a bachelor’s degree in radiology administration from the Medical College of Virginia, holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Averett University, and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital Level 1 certification
FORT WAYNE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has completed a new state certification program concerning the care of mothers and babies.
In June, the hospital completed the Indiana Department of Health Maternal and Child Health Division’s new Perinatal Standards of Care certification program, earning Level 1 certification for both obstetric and neonatal care.
The Perinatal Standards of Care program certifies all Indiana birth facilities for obstetric and neonatal care based on nationally recognized guidelines. As Indiana hospitals and birthing centers previously self-identified their level of care, the program helps ensure mothers and babies receive care in the appropriate setting.
Parkview LaGrange Hospital applied for and received Level 1 certification, verifying its previously self-identified Level 1 status. As part of the certification process, IDOH surveyors (registered nurses with obstetrics and neonatal experience) reviewed the hospital in five categories: facility capabilities, equipment and technology, medications, policies and procedures, and personnel.
“We are proud to join other Indiana hospitals in completing the certification process and confirming our commitment to delivering excellent care for mothers and babies,” said Todd Klinedinst, vice president of patient care services, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “This process reaffirms that our team has been following nationally recognized guidelines to give each family a safe and healthy start. This also reaffirms the outstanding caliber of care our dedicated nurses and physicians provide each and every day. We are proud of our Family Birthing Center and the role it plays in supporting the health of our community.”
The IDOH began certification surveys in late 2019 and expects it may take through 2022 to certify all delivering facilities. After initial certification, facilities will be placed on a three-year certification cycle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.