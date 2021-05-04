Program teaches how to spot a stroke FAST
GOSHEN — The public is invited to a free, educational program on how to spot a stroke at 1 and 6 p.m. May 27. The program will be presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
This program is being offered in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. It will also be offered virtually May 28 at 10 a.m.
Participants will learn about the types of strokes, identifying symptoms, prevention and the effects of a stroke.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Masks will be required to be worn while in the building and social distancing will be in place.
This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu two weeks prior to the program.
Program supports children making healthy choices
GOSHEN — The Sprouts Kids Club is a free program offered by Goshen Farmers Market to teach children about healthy food choices. Every Tuesday, May through October, from 3 to 7 p.m., school-age children can receive free tokens to spend on fresh produce at the market from local farmers.
“Our objective is to help educate kids on choosing healthier options,” says Jo Ellen Davis, Goshen Farmer’s Market manager. “Many of our farmers make up special displays for the kids too, to make it more fun and engaging for them.”
On the second Tuesday of those months, Goshen Health offers fun activities to help Sprouts Kids learn about nutrition and earn an additional token to spend at the market.
“Putting quality foods into our bodies is like great health care: it’s a health investment,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “What a great program to encourage children to try new fruits and vegetables and create healthy habits. Supporting this program sends a positive message about the importance of healthy eating, recognizing that easy access to fruits and vegetables contributes to good health.”
For more information on this and other community health programs, call 574-364-2496.
Learn the signs of skin cancer
GOSHEN — As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Goshen Health encourages everyone to protect their skin and know the signs of skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, but it is very preventable and can often be cured when it is found and treated early.
People can reduce their risk of developing skin cancer by following a few simple rules:
Choose shade particularly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.
Wear protective clothing that shields skin from UV rays, including a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day to help block harmful UVA and UVB rays. Remember to reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.
This month also marks a good time to schedule an annual skin care exam. Providers at Goshen Center for Cancer Care offer full-body skin exams and checks of specific spots that may cause concern. A referral is not required. Call 574-364-2888 to schedule a skin screening.
Regular skin self-exams can help you look for changes in your skin, Goshen health officials said. Referred to as the “ABCDEs of melanoma,” these simple cues can help people find signs of cancer before it spreads.
A — Asymmetry on one half compared to the other
B — Borders are uneven
C — Color is dark, black or multiple colors
D — Diameter is greater than the size of a pencil eraser
E — Evolving or changing in size, shape and color
If you find a spot that concerns you, talk with your primary care provider or dermatologist or contact Goshen Center for Cancer Care at 574-364-2888 for more information about skin protection or to schedule a skin screening.
CVS Health launches initiatives to support women’s health
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health recently announced new initiatives to support women’s health and wellness in May, including offering no-cost heart health screenings from May 9-15 at MinuteClinic to help women understand their risk for heart disease — the number one killer of women.
To help make preventative care more convenient and accessible, patients can visit one of CVS Health’s approximately 1,100 MinuteClinic locations from May 9-15 to receive a no-cost “Know Your Numbers” heart health screening. Patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease, including cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.
“We know that nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, yet many women don’t have the awareness about this disease to understand and prevent their risk,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer, MinuteClinic. “That’s why offering these free heart health screenings is so important, especially this year when so many people have put off care.”
In addition to the free heart health screenings, CVS Pharmacy will provide accessible solutions and special offers to support women’s physical and mental well-being. From now through May 22, ExtraCare Rewards program members will receive deals on women’s wellness items in-store, including weekly promotions for products in a variety of categories such as vitamins, skin care as well as feminine care and beauty products to help women feel their best.
As part of CVS Health’s ongoing support of the American Heart Association, CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide will raise funds to support the Go Red for Women movement. From May 2-29, CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Red For Women by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at stores nationwide or online at www.cvshealth.com/GoRed.
Alzheimer’s Association hosting virtual programs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting two virtual programs in May.
At noon May 14, there will be a “Dementia Conversations” program where attendees will learn about three of the most difficult conversations families face after a dementia diagnosis — conversations about doctor visits, driving and legal and financial planning. The program will feature tips from experts as well as stories from Hoosier families about how they navigated these topics during their own journey with dementia.
At 6 p.m. on May 25, there will be a program designed specifically for residents of independent living communities and their loved ones. Attendees will learn about dementia risk factors, the stages of the disease, the latest research and treatments that can help alleviate some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Registration for these special programs is free. For more information, go to alz.org/Indiana/helping_you and click on “join a virtual education program” or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Setting goals and achieving them
GOSHEN — While many people start the new year by setting wellness goals, unfortunately a significant portion of them give up on their goals too early. Learning to set small, achievable goals can have a major impact on your health, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
To help people set better goals and achieve the health benefits they are after, Goshen Health is offering a free THRIVE Zoom webinar at noon May 13. Participants will learn tips for setting achievable goals, as well as how to remain motivated and create a realistic, healthier lifestyle.
Kathleen Meier, nurse practitioner at Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction, will explain how people taking even small steps toward their goals can have lasting effects on their health. Time will be allowed at the end for questions.
Registration is required. Participants can also earn rewards for watching THRIVE webinars. Find out more or register at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE.
For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Enjoy the health benefits of gardening
GOSHEN — As spring arrives, many people are using their time to start gardening. In the case of a vegetable garden, a rich harvest may bring more than just dinner. Gardening is also good for a person’s body and mind.
Learn about the mental and physical health benefits of gardening during a free, educational program presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered in-person May 19 at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
To join the program, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Masks will be required to be worn while in the building and social distancing will be in place. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu two weeks prior to the program.
