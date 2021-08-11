Shaping healthy habits for life
GOSHEN — On Thursday, the public is invited to attend a free Zoom webinar at 10 a.m. for a conversation on “Shaping Healthy Habits for Life” with pediatrician Marlon Brathwaite from Goshen Physicians Pediatrics.
Dr. Brathwaite will discuss both childhood obesity and diabetes and how parents and caregivers can help kids develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. There will be time for questions at the end.
Registration is required for this webinar. Participants can also earn rewards for attending THRIVE webinars. Find out more or register at GoshenHealth.com/THRIVE.
For more information, call (574) 364-2496.
Colorectal cancer screening age lowered
GOSHEN — Colorectal cancer screenings for adults at average risk are now available starting at age 45.
The move to start colorectal cancer screenings at age 45 is based on recommendations by the American Cancer Society, American College of Gastroenterology and the United States Preventive Task Force, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
“These new guidelines can help save more lives in our community,” said Dr. Ross Heil, gastroenterologist. “A colonoscopy can significantly lower your risk of ever getting colorectal cancer.”
Colonoscopy offers the best way for doctors to detect pre-cancerous lesions and cancers early when more treatment options are available. During one procedure, doctors can look at the health of the colon, remove growths and significantly lower the risk of cancer.
Screening options also include a take-home test kit, called fecal occult blood test (FOBT) or fecal immunochemical test (FIT).
Age is one of the most important risk factors for colorectal cancer, Goshen Health officials stated in the press release. The rate of colorectal cancer in adults under age 50 has increased by 55% since 1995. Nearly 94% of new cases occur in adults 45 years or older.
Colorectal cancer screenings are scheduled through primary care providers.
Goshen Hospital receives imaging designation
GOSHEN — The American College of Radiology has renewed Goshen Hospital’s designation as a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence. The designation lasts for three years. Only two hospitals in Indiana have achieved this designation, the other one in Evansville, according to information provided by Goshen Health officials.
“Receiving this prestigious designation is a reflection of the passion, dedication and vision of our imaging team to provide our community with innovative and outstanding care,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “In addition to meeting the rigorous standards to earn the designation, our colleagues impressed the survey team by sharing how we use our uncommon leader culture to create an environment of continuous improvement — and they want to share what we do with other hospital imaging teams.”
The statement reads: “The DICOE program, which represents the pinnacle of medical imaging care, is an achievement that goes beyond accreditation to recognize best-quality imaging practices and diagnostic care. To receive this distinction, a survey team conducted a comprehensive assessment at Goshen Hospital to evaluate quality, safety, procedures, personnel and patient care.”
“We’re driven to provide the best imaging experience for our patients,” said Michelle Sinkovics, Goshen Hospital director of Imaging Services. “Simply put, that’s why we do what we do. We’re honored and privileged to work for a health care organization that is dedicated to continuous improvement, encourages innovation and invests in our efforts to refine what it means to provide patient-centered care,”
Behavioral health center started
FORT WAYNE — Lutheran Health Network of Indiana LLC and Acadia Healthcare Co. recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for Maple Heights Behavioral Health, a new 120-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Fort Wayne. The event occurred on the site of the new facility, 3955 W. Washington Center Road.
Slated to open in the first half of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of behavioral health services, and Lutheran Health Network of Indiana LLC, an affiliate of the Lutheran Health Network. The facility will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties, according to information provided by the groups.
The facility represents an approximately $45 million investment in the community and will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.
“The scarcity of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in northeast Indiana,” said Mark Medley, regional president and CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “We have placed Maple Heights in an accessible location, and it will provide services and care to those in need of hope and healing.”
