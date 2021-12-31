How has 2021 gone for you? Did you keep all your New Year’s resolutions, goals and promises? I hear that, “Yeah, right!” in your hearts.
Just as we had no guarantees in 2021 whether we would stay healthy, avoid COVID, keep our jobs, maintain stable and thriving relationships and avoid accidents and natural disasters, neither do we have those for the coming year of 2022.
So what can we really, absolutely count on for 2022? Here are the top 10 promises from God himself that you can claim for a promising 2022 regardless of how things go.
1 — I (God) will never, ever change. “For I am the Lord, I do not change” (Malachi 3:6). “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
2 — My word is absolutely final and true. “The grass withers, and its flower falls away, but the Word of the Lord endures forever” (1 Peter 1:24-25).
3 — You can bank on all my promises. “For all the promises of God in him (Jesus) are ‘Yes’ and ‘Amen’ to the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 1:20).
4 — You will have eternal life if you personally trust in My Son. “For God (the only true One) so loved the world (all mankind, you and I) that he gave (sacrificed to death on the cross) his only begotten (unique, one and only) Son (Jesus Christ, the perfect, sinless, eternal Son of God, God in human flesh and blood, who died and rose again from the dead), that whoever (anyone and everyone, even you) believes in him (trusts in Jesus Christ alone as the only way to have forgiveness of sins and eternal life in heaven) shall not perish (be separated from God eternally in hell, the lake of fire) but (praise God!) have everlasting life (abundant life here and now and forever in heaven!)” (John 3:16).
5 — I (God) will forgive all your sin. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from ALL unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
6 — I (God) will never, ever lose any of My children. “My sheep (believers in Christ) hear My voice, and I know them and they follow me. And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of my hand” (John 10:27-28).
7 — I (God) will meet all your needs. “My God shall supply ALL your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
8 — I (God) will always be there for you. “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5b). “For I am persuaded that nothing (paraphrased) shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38-39).
9 — With me, you will always be on the winning side. “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God … If God is for us, who can be against us … Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us” (Romans 8:28-37).
10 — My Son, Jesus was dead serious when he said he was coming back. “Behold, I am coming quickly … and behold, I am coming quickly … Surely, I am coming quickly.” Amen. Even so come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:7, 12, 20).
Are you really ready for that?
This is a small sampling of all the wonderful promises God gives to those who are his children. That makes No. 4 a very crucial promise for all of us.
God’s promises to us are most precious (2 Peter 1:3) when we make them personal. Put YOUR name in numbers 4-9 and claim each promise for yourself. Count on them every day.
While God does not tell us exactly what will happen in 2022, he does promise that we can live confidently and victoriously in a very unpredictable world. You can always count on him and his promises.
