DR. WALLACE: I was invited over to my friend’s home for dinner, and I must say it was really good! We only live a few doors down the street from each other. My mom rarely cooks at home, so this was a real treat for me to enjoy a nice home-cooked meal.
I was surprised, but thrilled, to be invited over again for another dinner the next week. So, it looks like my friend is comfortable having me eat at her house and her parents don’t seem to mind one bit. Her mom is a fantastic cook and a really sweet lady. She always treats me really well, even like I’m another daughter to her, too.
Because the food there is so great, it has me wondering that if there’s leftover food after their dinner, would it be acceptable for me to ask if I could take some of the extra food home with me? Trust me — this is some really yummy stuff! — Love the neighbor’s cooking, via email
LOVE THE NEIGHBOR’S COOKING: I trust, of course, that you have thanked your friend’s mother for the wonderful meals and have let her know just how great a cook she is. You are indeed very lucky to be often invited into this home of culinary delights to eat a few meals with your friend and her family.
You want to be delicate and diplomatic here. Yes, you love the food and want even more, but you should be tactful in your approach.
I suggest that the next time you’re there, leave a bit of food on your plate (enough to warrant taking it home with you). Tell your friend’s mother that you would like to finish your plate later and would never dream of wasting such wonderful food! Ask for her permission to take the remainder of your plate home with you and promise to bring her plate or container right back to her soon. This way, she’ll definitely allow you to take the remaining portion home with you, and she may even add some extra portions for you as well.
I further suggest that you bring this mom a little gift, like some nice cookies or a small dessert item, since she has been so kind to you. Hopefully, she’ll realize just how much you love her food and she’ll keep you supplied with some nice “to-go” portions from time to time.
DR. WALLACE: I recently received a D grade in English at my community college. Should I retake this class, or do you feel it would be better to just move on to another subject and try to get better grades in other classes going forward? — Not happy with my grade, via email
NOT HAPPY WITH MY GRADE: First of all, I commend you for taking pride in your performance and caring enough about this issue to write in here.
Since community colleges have very low costs associated with them, you should be able to afford retaking this class, if you wish.
I recommend trying a new approach the second time around by truly concentrating and giving it all of your best efforts. Be sure to keep up with the assigned homework and do your best to participate in class to the extent that it’s possible to do so.
An improvement in your homework, class participation and study habits will likely result in you achieving an improved grade in this course.
Best of all, you’ll have established a formula of improved study habits that will benefit you going forward in future classes as well.
