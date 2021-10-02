Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.