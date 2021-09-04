The “People of the Three Fires” were early occupants of the heavily forested areas along what is now Grand River. According to experiencegr.com, friendly tribes of Ottawa (Odawa), Chippewa (Ojibwa) and Potawatomi Indians were all part these original villages.
French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magadalene established the first trading post in 1806 near the “Big Rapids.”
Later Joseph Campau arrived and is recognized as the founder of Grand Rapids. He established a trading post, blacksmith shop and built a cabin on the banks of Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850.
Gypsum mining was the first real industry, and today much of the city is built over mines. But with the rich forests in the area, logging quickly became the next major industry. Soon, Grand Rapids became known as “Furniture City,” and at one time had 44 furniture companies.
Today, Grand Rapids has a new moniker “Beer City USA”. Although, there were pre-prohibition breweries, “Beer City” took ahold in 1997 when two college classmates opened a brewery, which later became Founders Brewing Co. Now, there are more than 75 craft breweries in the area.
GR FOOD SCENE
We’ve pontificated in the past about some of the fine restaurants in the GR area. Leo’s Seafood Restaurant is one, and since 2004, Leo’s has become the premier dining destination in downtown GR. Over the years, Leo’s has stayed committed to sourcing fresh ingredients from the finest purveyors, and I always make sure Leo’s is on the agenda when in GR. Freshly shucked oysters are a must, and on this visit their seafood pasta dish was top-shelf. That and a slab of Italian bread for sopping made for a fabulous dinner.
Another restaurant east of downtown and buried in a residential area on Reeds Lake is a historic hidden gem that has become a GR icon: Rose’s.
ROSE’S
In the early 20th century, Reeds Lake in East GR was a resort destination. The pristine beaches were populated with ornate buildings of all types, including hotels, pavilions, roller coasters, big docks for excursion boats, the Ramona Theatre and Rose’s Bathing Beach and Swimming School.
In 1901, a German immigrant, James Rose, opened Rose’s amid the splendor of Ramona Park, and it flourished until the late 1960s. Operated then by James’ son, most of the facility was demolished, but he kept the location open as a marina and burger joint.
In 1992, the Gilmore family purchased the property with the objective of restoring this historical location. Since then, the menu has gone through many changes, but the core focus has always been on Mediterranean, Italian and American cuisine. A few things remain from time gone by including Bub Rose’s burger and Rose’s legendary caramel corn. And it’s still a marina. With all this history, I had to take it all in.
Settling in at the bar, bartenders Sam and Jordan greeted me and poured a cold one. They were very busy mixing craft cocktails and other concoctions for guests who were quickly filling the restaurant because it was raining, and the large patio had no cover.
I had already reviewed the menu, and knew what I wanted before arriving. The potato-crusted walleye caught my eye, and I had to have it. After quaffing a basket of their fresh-baked bread dipped into a rich extra-virgin olive oil loaded with shredded Parmesan, the walleye came out quickly.
The fish was stellar. Crunchy on the outside with a soft, flaky center, I would go back just to that dish. The fish was served with wilted kale and a very cheesy risotto. Spectacular dish!
Then to finish-off the meal, they serve a taste of the original Rose’s caramel corn. I’m not a caramel corn fan, but I slammed this. It was excellent and very fresh.
When visiting Grand Rapids, Leo’s and Rose’s are always excellent destinations. Next time, I hope it’s not raining so the excellent views from the patio on Reeds Lake can be enjoyed.
