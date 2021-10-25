GOSHEN — The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital was recognized with the INspire: Hospital of Distinction 2021 award from the Indiana Hospital Association.
INspire was developed to encourage birthing hospitals to implement the best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of maternal and infant health — with the goal of reducing maternal and infant mortality, according to information provided by Goshen Health.
Hospital award recipients earned INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition based on six key areas of infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension, the news release reads.
“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this recognition for the second year in a row," said Kristi Miller, director of The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital. "Our team continues to be devoted to the health and well-being of every mother and baby with evidence-based best practices. We appreciate how closely this accomplishment aligns with our mission to improve the health of our communities by actively participating in Indiana’s efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
