The death of John Allen Chau in trying to reach the people of North Sentinel Island raises an important question. This island belongs to India, so should India do something about the persistent hostility of the people of this island to all outsiders?
India’s answer apparently has been to leave the islanders alone, except to warn any and all outsiders about their hostility. In almost any circumstance, the U.S. would not tolerate this kind of behavior by settlers in some part of our Southwest, even though states have laws to let people stand their ground when threatened.
History shows an instance when the U.S. insisted upon forcing a nation to be open to outsiders whom that nation wanted to keep out.
That nation was Japan, and the U.S. forced Japan to be open to outsiders, at least foreign ships that needed to stop at some Japanese port for water or other provisions. For some centuries, Japan had the system of a shogun who ruled on behalf of the emperor, and one of the titles of the shogun was “Expeller of the Foreign Barbarians.”
The U.S. did not find this Japanese policy acceptable and so, in 1854, some American ships under the command of Admiral Matthew Perry sailed into Yokohama Bay to force Japan to change its policy and open its ports to foreign ships. The Japanese were duly impressed with the steel hulls of the American steamships.
They still had only wooden sailing ships. Japan soon found it had a lot to learn from Western science and technology. It didn’t take long for Japan to begin to borrow wholesale from the outside world until it actually became a world leader in the field of automotive technology.
American history presents a rather different picture, as the celebration of the coming Thanksgiving season reminds us. The American Indians did not try to keep the Puritan foreigners out. In fact, they shared their foods with the Puritans that first winter season.
Unfortunately, the Puritan treatment of the Indians left much to be desired, but it did offer the Indians education and health care so the life expectancy of their descendants is well above that of their forebears.
Today, we live in an international world where we enjoy global travel and trade; a world where we see the folly of trying to be closed to outsiders. We are enriched by what we borrow, such as paper from China. Nations of the world benefit from an invention by the Wright brothers of Ohio. As important as anything, immunization and health care in general have raised the bottom line in life expectancy around the world. It is higher in Japan, incidentally, than it is in the U.S.
So what about the policy of the people of North Sentinel Island? Its territory belongs to India and, so far, India has decided to leave them alone. It’s a policy I’m quite sure the publishers of National Geographic endorse.
North Sentinel Island offers an opportunity for someone to somehow, sometime get photos of a still exotic corner of the world. True, we all have an interest in preserving old things, but surely we are not withholding immunizations in order to see how people succumbed to diseases in former times. We would be glad to see polio, for example, gone from the face of the earth and leave it to the history books.
I could approve of India taking measures to bring the people of North Sentinel Island into the modern civilized world. Their descendants would be grateful.
