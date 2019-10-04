Readers of The Goshen News may remember the report of 26-year-old John Allen Chau and his attempt to reach the people of Sentinel Island in the Andaman Islands with the Christian message.
The inhabitants of Sentinel Island are known to be hostile to all outsiders, hostile to the point of killing them, although they have accepted gifts of fish and coconuts left for them on the beach by outsiders if it did not risk any personal contact.
John Chau grew up Pentecostal and already early in his life heard about the people of Sentinel Island and developed an intense interest in reaching them with the gospel message. “God, I thank you for choosing me, before I was even yet formed in my mother’s womb, to be Your messenger of Your good news; may Your Kingdom, Your Rule and Reign come now to North Sentinel Island” (all quotes in this column from the website, John Chau, American Missionary).
Chau enjoyed a normal soccer-playing childhood in Portland Oregon, taking a missions trip to Mexico as a teenager. He then attended Oral Roberts University and while there twice traveled to South Africa to teach “life values” at a Christian soccer academy.
He was never an in-your-face kind of Christian witness. When he graduated university he took a one-month course in California “to become a wilderness emergency medical technician.”
For four years “Chau made annual visits to the Andamans,” showing his persistent interest. In 2016 he made friends with a friendly hunter-gatherer tribe of Andaman islanders, the Jarawa.
In his last visit home, Chau had final words with his father, who had tried to dissuade his son from John’s dangerous and determined project. His father, though, realized the truth of an old Chinese proverb, “When words get sour, added words are useless.”
In one of his last reports about Chau, a friend reported that “he had tried to check his motives with God, asking if I’m just being an adventurer junkie, or rebelling, or a religious extremist.”
And so Chau got some non-Sentinel fishermen to take him to near Sentinel Island, where he got into a kayak and paddled toward the island beach. He managed to exchange some gifts, but then the hostile natives cut off his escape in his kayak, at which he decided to wade to the beach. Then the hostile natives captured the kayak, leaving him with no escape and totally exposed to their murderous intentions.
Not knowing their language, Chau had no way of communicating his peaceful intentions. A good swimmer, he made it back to the fisherman’s boat.
Determined as he was, Chau returned the next day after a fairly restful night on the boat, having written in his diary, “I hope this isn’t my last note, but if it is, to God be the glory.” Dressed in black shorts, Chau then swam to the beach on this his last day, inviting the Indian fishermen who had brought him to leave.
The next day the fishermen sailed near enough to the beach to see his dead body there, the Sentinelese dragging it by a rope tied to Chau’s neck. The natives buried his body in a shallow grave in the sand, and it was seen once again when an Indian helicopter flew over the beach and blew away enough sand to expose some of the body.
A faithful journaler, Chau’s last entry to a friend said, “I think I might die,” but added,”I’ll see you again bro — and remember, the first one to heaven wins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.