DR. WALLACE: I'm told that I have a great imagination and that has made me consider becoming a writer someday. So my question to you is: Do people still read books?
I'd seriously consider this as a future profession if it's feasible, but I don't want to go down this path if all it leads to is a noble but dusty dead end. I'm not the type to need to make big bucks and wear designer sunglasses around town all summer, but I'd like to at least be able to afford some cheap sunglasses to keep the glare out of my eyes.
Is there a future in writing novels for kids? Or would I be better off trying to become a songwriter and seek to sell my songs to musical artists? I've heard that a good song can bring in a lifetime of royalties. — Creative writer, via email
CREATIVE WRITER: Your instincts are unfortunately correct. Currently, children and teens read fewer books than any previous generation. Today, the presence of social media and smartphones has caused people of all ages to become easily distracted and therefore, attention spans have fallen accordingly.
A short attention span is the enemy of a good book! Reading a book takes time, patience and persistence. Yes, books are read these days and some people truly enjoy them, but the numbers are falling.
However, certain stories capture the imagination of the masses. Look no further than "Harry Potter" or "The Hunger Games" to see this point confirmed.
So, there is always a place for good creative writing. Now, you don't need to try to copy or emulate "Harry Potter," for example. You can find your own passion and genre and seek to see what exists out there in the marketplace already. Add your own spin and storylines and submit your work to distributors of similar works.
Your idea to write songs and lyrics is an interesting one, as well. Yes, certain songwriters who never sing a note can be quite successful, too. Give any and all of these ideas a try, especially now while you're young. Following one's passion is always a good place to start. I for one am always rooting for new writers to succeed, and I gladly extend my best wishes for success in this field to you!
DR. WALLACE: I consider myself an adult, even though I'm young. I'm now proudly 18 years old as of last Thursday. I think it would be great if our government and nation would allow all 18-year-olds to drink alcohol. We do it anyway, so it sets up a game in which we have to sneak around to get it. But someone in our group always seems to come up with something for us to drink.
What do you say that we just drop all the games and let us drink legally? It's summertime and we need to let go and have some fun! I know I'm right about this, but I think I can guess what your answer will be. — Party's started already, via email
PARTY'S STARTED ALREADY: Your logic in guessing my answer is better than your logic about underage drinking.
Alcohol is an addictive drug and one beer for a teen could lead to another. I am firmly convinced that all alcohol abuse has brought more physical and emotional pain to families than joy and healing. You can still have fun and a great summer without drinking. I do not feel that 18-year-olds being allowed to drink legally is a good idea.
And if 18 did become the legal age, wouldn't some teens of 15, 16 and 17 then feel as you do now?
