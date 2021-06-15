GOSHEN — A bushelful of fun is planned for volunteers who help plant, weed and harvest produce at the Goshen Health Community Garden this summer.
It's part of a “Go Garden Goshen!” program launched in June by Goshen Health. Activities encourage community members of all ages to learn, grow and discover the bountiful rewards of gardening for a good cause.
Starting June 26, instruction sessions are available for volunteer groups on Saturday mornings to learn about gardening, harvest cycles and healthy food preparation.
Monthly drawings give volunteers a chance to win a gardening gift basket from June through August. Volunteers simply scan a QR code on the “Go Garden Goshen!” banner at the garden and submit a photo or comment about their visit to enter the drawing.
During harvest times, gardeners can take home free fresh produce or volunteer to deliver boxed vegetables and fruits to food pantry partners in the community.
"Produce harvested by volunteers helps our area food pantries expand fresh food options for local families," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer.
Goshen Health has been a partner with Seed to Feed, operated by Church Community Services, since the garden started in 2016. The Window in Goshen also receives donated produce from the garden.
The Goshen Health Community Garden is located off Plymouth Avenue on Professional Drive behind Goshen Retreat Women’s Health Center.
For more information, call 574-364-2496 or visit LiveVibrantly.com.
