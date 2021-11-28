Know how to up your baked ham game during the holidays? Glaze it! Glazes are made with simple ingredients and they add tons of flavor to baked ham. Just whisk a few ingredients together and baste the ham with it while it bakes. The glaze caramelizes on the ham and infuses its flavor into the meat. Sticky and simple, try one of these glazed hams for your holiday meal.
WHISKEY WILD CHERRY COKE GLAZED HAM
Submitted by Monica Keleher of Methuen, Massachusetts
Ingredients
bone-in fully cooked ham
1/2 cup whiskey
3 cups Cherry Coke
1/2 cup brown sugar
whole cloves
salt and pepper
pinch of each: garlic powder, paprika, ground thyme, cayene pepper and oregano
Directions
PREP TIME: 10 minutes | COOK TIME: 1 hour 30 minutes
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Score the ham on the diagonal along the fat side and insert whole cloves in the corners of each slice.
2. Season the ham with salt, pepper and the pinches of each herb. I mix it all together in a rub it all over the ham.
3. Cover the ham with brown sugar and pour 1 cup of Cherry Coke in the bottom of the roasting pan.
4. Cook the ham for about an hour to an hour and a half.
5. Mix the remaining Cherry Coke and whiskey.
6. Baste the ham with the mixture often throughout the cooking process. When you are out of the whiskey and cola mixture, use the pan juices. It will have some of the brown sugar and ham juices yummy. When the ham reads 140 on a thermometer, it's done. Take it out of the oven. It should be a gorgeous mahogany color. Tent it for about 15 minutes.
7. Remove the cloves. Slice and serve with candied carrots and garlic mashed potatoes. So, so good!
DELISH HAM GLAZE
Submitted by Carrie Busick
This is my mother-in-law's recipe. It is so easy to make and use.
PREP TIME: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 stick butter
2 tablespoons mustard
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Baste ham through entire cooking time. It sounds weird but is very good. It can also adjust to your taste buds.
LOUISIANA-STYLE GLAZED HAM
Submitted by Melissa Dommert
Dommert writes, "This is the way mama always cooked our holiday ham. Allowing the ham to slowly simmer seems to remove some of its excess saltiness. As the sweet and tangy glaze bakes onto the ham, it caramelizes to candied Southern perfection. Now that mama does her cooking up in Heaven, our family continues to carry on her tradition!"
COOK TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes | PREP TIME: 15 minutes | SERVES: 8-10
Ingredients
1 Cook’s brand bone-in ham
2 cups light brown sugar (maybe more)
1/4 cup yellow mustard
2 tablespoons pineapple juice
1 jar maraschino cherries; optional
1 can sliced pineapple; optional
Directions
Test Kitchen Tips: If you use the cherries and pineapple slices, add a bit of their juices to the glaze for added flavor.
1. Rinse off ham and place in a large pot. Cover as much of the ham as possible with water and bring to a good, bubbling simmer.
2. Cover the pot with a large piece of aluminum foil that you have poked a couple of holes in. Cook for approximately 15 minutes per pound of ham. For example, an 8-pound ham would need to cook for about 2 hours. Keep an eye on it during cooking as it has a tendency to bubble over if the heat is too high.
3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees while you prepare the glaze. For the glaze, combine brown sugar, mustard and pineapple juice to make a thick paste.
4. Sometimes you may need to add a few more tablespoons of brown sugar if needed to thicken glaze. You don’t want it to be too thin or it will roll right off the ham.
5. Carefully pour the water off of ham and remove it to a 9-by-13-inch pan or a baking sheet that has been lined with aluminum foil (this makes cleanup easier).
6. Spread half of glaze all over ham and bake for about 30 minutes until glaze has cooked onto ham. About halfway through the baking time, spread a little more glaze onto ham and continue baking.
7. To make an extra special glazed ham, garnish it with pineapple slices (held in place with toothpicks) and cherries before glazing it. Be sure to remove toothpicks before serving.
8. Remove from oven and place ham on a serving platter or plate.
9. Pour the glaze drippings from the pan back into remaining glaze, stir to combine and microwave for a minute or two until warm. Serve glaze with ham.
GINGER ALE GLAZED HAM
Submitted by Pam Blais
Blais writes, "This makes a very moist glazed ham without all the sugars that most glazed have in them."
COOK TIME: 2 hours 30 minutes | PREP TIME: 10 minutes | SERVES: 8 or more
Ingredients
3+ pounds boneless ham
1 cup white wine
2 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons molasses
pinch cayenne pepper
2 cups ginger ale
2 tablespoons honey
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place ham into a roasting pan.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine wine, mustard, molasses and cayenne pepper. Simmer for 5 minutes.
3. Add the ginger ale and stir.
4. Pour the glaze over the ham and bake for 1 1/2 hours. Increase heat to 325 degrees and bake for an additional hour. Basting every 15 minutes.
5. Brush with honey and bake an additional 30 minutes, basting every 15 minutes, until ham is well glazed.
6. Remove from oven and let stand for 10 minutes. Slice and serve.
KENTUCKY BOURBON GLAZED HAM
Submitted by Dana Moore of Southern Gals Cook
Dana Moor of Alvaton, Kentucky, writes, "Kentucky is known for its fine bourbon. But when you use it as a glaze for ham, the results are out of this world delicious. This is one of my most requested meats when catering."
SERVES: 25-30 | PREP TIME: 20 minutes | COOK TIME: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 spiral sliced ham
1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
1/2 cup Grey Poupon Dijon mustard (no substitutes)
1/4 cup Kentucky bourbon
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Cut ham in half creating two halves. Carefully separate slices (one by one) finishing the cut.
3. Whisk together brown sugar, mustard and bourbon.
4. Dip pieces of ham in bourbon mixture shaking off excess. You just want a very thin coating on the ham. Instead of dipping, you can coat the ham with your hand if you'd like.
5. Layer ham in a roasting pan in a single layer. It’s OK if pieces overlap.
6. Pour remaining bourbon mixture over the ham. Spritz with bourbon.
7. Cover and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. When ham is done, remove cover and spritz with bourbon just before serving.
CHERRY BOURBON HAM GLAZE
Submitted by Darlene Dulewski
Darlene Dulewski writes, "I've tried many ham glaze recipes and my husband didn't really care for any of them, so I came up with this glaze that incorporates his favorites — bourbon and cherry. It's very simple and very tasty, and my husband just loves it (as do I)."
Ingredients
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup cherry juice
1/4 cup bourbon (my preference is Jim Beam because of its more smoky taste)
Directions
1. In a small saucepan, mix all ingredients together and bring to a boil, stirring constantly, making sure mixture is "saucy" (about 4-5 minutes). You can make this ahead of time and let sit until you are ready to pour it over the ham.
2. Pour glaze over ham 1 hour before ham is done.
3. Uncover ham for the last 20 minutes and baste with glaze at least twice.
WHOLE HAM GLAZED WITH RED WINE AND SPICES
Submitted by Mikekey
The submitter of this recipe writes, "We only do ham for Christmas about every 10 years or so (usually do leg of lamb) and this is a version I first made about 25 years ago."
COOK TIME: 3 hours | PREP TIME: 15 minutes | SERVES: 6-8
Ingredients
15-pound fully cooked bone-in whole ham
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/4 cup pineapple juice
2 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
whole cloves, for studding ham (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
2. Place ham, fat side up, on rack in roasting pan; pour in 2 cups water.
3. Cover pan tightly with foil; roast for 2 hours, adding more water if necessary to maintain level.
4. If ham has skin, slide a sharp knife under the skin and lift off. (Discard skin or save for making ham broth for split pea soup).
5. Trim fat layer to 1/4-inch (5 mm) thickness. Discard trimmed fat.
6. Diagonally score fat to form a diamond pattern.
7. In a small saucepan, combine honey, red wine, pineapple juice, butter, pepper, nutmeg, cloves and ginger over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Stir in Dijon mustard; let cool slightly.
8. Brush enough of the glaze over ham to cover; stud center of each diamond pattern with clove.
9. Roast ham, uncovered and brushing several times with remaining glaze, for 45 to 60 minutes or until meat thermometer inserted in center registers 140°F. Transfer to cutting board and tent with foil; let stand for 15 minutes.
10. To carve ham, cut down to bone into 1/4-inch thick slices. With knife parallel to bone, cut off slices along bone. Turn remaining meaty portion up; repeat carving.
