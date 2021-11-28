These Festive Ginger Molasses Cookies were submitted to Just a Pinch Recipes by Elizabeth Lancaster of Naples, Texas.
She writes, "The Christmas season is in full swing already! We are having our Christmas party a week before Thanksgiving since we have such a blessed large family. So I need some different types of cookies and I came across these beautiful cookies and had to make them. And I'm so glad I did, my Aunt Bea LOVED them! Hope these find their way to your next Christmas gettogether."
Find more of these recipes online at goshennews.com.
FESTIVE GINGER MOLASSES COOKIES
SERVES: 25-30 | PREP TIME: 30 minutes | COOK TIME: 10 minutes
4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups brown sugar
1 1/4 cups shortening
1/2 cup light molasses
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons ginger, ground
2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground
1 teaspoons cloves, ground
1/2 cup sugar (for rolling in)
DECORATING
24 ounces white almond bark
candy sprinkles
Test Kitchen Tips
If you have an issue finding light molasses, mix a little corn syrup to cut the molasses.
Directions
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, eggs, and molasses. Mix well.
3. Add shortening, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Mix well.
4. Add flour 1 cup at a time mixing well.
5. Make 1-inch balls. Roll in sugar.
6. Place on an ungreased cookies sheet. Flatten cookies slightly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.