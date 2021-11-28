Ginger Molasses Cookies

Ginger Molasses Cookies are served with milk.

 Just a Pinch Recipes Kitchen Crew

These Festive Ginger Molasses Cookies were submitted to Just a Pinch Recipes by Elizabeth Lancaster of Naples, Texas.

She writes, "The Christmas season is in full swing already! We are having our Christmas party a week before Thanksgiving since we have such a blessed large family. So I need some different types of cookies and I came across these beautiful cookies and had to make them. And I'm so glad I did, my Aunt Bea LOVED them! Hope these find their way to your next Christmas gettogether."

Find more of these recipes online at goshennews.com.

FESTIVE GINGER MOLASSES COOKIES

SERVES: 25-30 | PREP TIME: 30 minutes | COOK TIME: 10 minutes

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups brown sugar

1 1/4 cups shortening

1/2 cup light molasses

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ginger, ground

2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground

1 teaspoons cloves, ground

1/2 cup sugar (for rolling in)

DECORATING

24 ounces white almond bark

candy sprinkles

Test Kitchen Tips

If you have an issue finding light molasses, mix a little corn syrup to cut the molasses.

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, eggs, and molasses. Mix well.

3. Add shortening, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Mix well.

4. Add flour 1 cup at a time mixing well.

5. Make 1-inch balls. Roll in sugar.

6. Place on an ungreased cookies sheet. Flatten cookies slightly.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you