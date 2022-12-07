As adults, we find ourselves in a rush with everyday tasks like going to and from work, getting children to practice, and long commutes. It becomes difficult to balance a healthy diet. In a world where the majority of food is highly processed, it can be difficult to break out of habits we have constructed over the years. Highly processed foods can become addicting making it hard to crave healthier foods that are lower in fat and sugar.
Starting small in creating new habits is essential to making a significant difference. It’s easy to hit the ground running and put yourself on a strict diet consisting of chicken and veggies for a couple of weeks. After a week or so, those intense cravings of fatty or sugary foods come back because you denied yourself of any craving you had. The key is to start with simple swaps that will feed your craving. An example of this is switching a daily ice cream sundae with a yogurt parfait. Slowly replacing items in your everyday diet will help with your overall success rate.
Take a look at how you are approaching your diet and everyday lifestyle. Reframe your mind to understand how this change will benefit you and your health. Instead of blaming yourself for habits previously created, embrace or encourage new habits you have found that work for you and your body.
No matter what struggle you take on when it comes to your nutrition, your behavior and mindset should be the first factor at play. Understand your environment, commitments, and struggles. Take those into consideration when faced with habits that are hard to break. Try not to worry about getting everything right. Instead, take small steps toward better habits. We are in charge of our own lives and our own choices.