The word clarity could mean different things to different people including mentally and physically. When we think about the space we are in, we consider what type of space it is for our wellbeing. Collectively, a cluttered mind and cluttered space can make for a less productive environment. Research shows that significant clutter or disorganization has a negative effect on our brains. Clutter can also affect our sleep, depression, and anxiety levels as well.
Individuals are more likely to develop either coping or avoidance strategies the more cluttered their environment is. Research has shown that our physical environment has a substantial impact on our emotions, cognitive behaviors, and physical behaviors. This could be detrimental for relationships, work environment, and home life. While we think something as innocent as a messy desk or jumbled up purse is just a simple inconvenience, it has a tremendous effect on our brain and outward progression in everyday life. Similar to our eyes, our brains like order. Visual distractions become cognitive and can reduce our working memory.
Clutter can have a significant impact on the relationships with the people around us. It can prevent us from cultivating new relationships but also expanding already existing ones because our brains don’t allow us the room to grow. When surrounded by clutter, we don’t only experience a fluctuation of anxiety, depression, etc. but we also lack the ability to interpret and process emotions.
Clutter makes us in a consistent fight-or-flight mode making it difficult to regulate any major change and in turn it begins to affect the body negatively.
To some people clutter might be what they work best in for a creative outlet. The clutter may inspire them or help push them onto the next thing. Others only work well in neat, well-kept areas in order to be productive.
Clutter isn’t always bad but what is important to understand is knowing the health and safety risks behind living a consistent cluttered lifestyle. The environment you are in will influence other factors of your life and it is key that you create a space you enjoy.