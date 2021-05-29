DR. WALLACE: I was at a store yesterday when I heard some ladies’ loud voices, even through their masks. I couldn’t believe that these older adult women were being rude and threatening one another in a public store.
The police were soon called and showed up to discuss the issue with all involved. I didn’t stick around to see how it all turned out, but I left shaking my head.
I just can’t believe that people can’t control themselves in a public place! We’ve all already been through so much this past year, so you’d think that when we are finally able to go back to stores to shop and hang out that people could get along or at least just quietly go about their business.
My pet peeve is coming across rude or combative people. These ladies were both.
What do you do when you come across a rude person? I’d like to know what I could do or say whenever I see this kind of behavior again — because I know for sure I will. — Feeling Fed Up, via email
FEELING FED UP: It’s impossible in some situations to avoid a rude or combative person. But there are strategies to employ nevertheless.
It’s always best to try not to respond by being rude back, no matter how the situation starts in the first place.
As a general rule, be as kind as you can and take the high road. Maintain your dignity when you are dealing with rude people, and refrain from discussing the other person’s behavior in their presence or even later when you are still in public — milling around a store, for example. You never know who might overhear you. Stay calm, peaceful and quiet in terms of not discussing the situation at all in public beyond your initial “diffusing” comments.
Some people feel frustrated for a variety of reasons and may lash out randomly on occasion. Those who escalate and lash back risk a possibly ugly scene unfolding. Those who diffuse, ignore or simply move on gracefully usually can help themselves stay safe and can often help the other party to cool down successfully as well.
A calm ending should always be the goal. Never judge or assume anything in these types of situations. You don’t know what the other person has been through recently, and a comment intended to push back even slightly may trigger a truly unwanted response.
JUNE IS ADOPT A CAT MONTH
TEENS: June is Adopt a Shelter Cat and Kitten Month. If your lifestyle makes it possible for you to adopt a cat or kitten, this is an excellent time to go to a shelter in your area.
Many families and individuals have stepped up in ever-increasing numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic to adopt cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and all sorts of other pets as well.
Remember that just because more pets than ever recently found good homes in the past year does not mean that there are not still many loving, healthy pets waiting to be adopted this summer as well. Visit your local shelter to find a new loyal friend!
