DR. WALLACE: I'm still not attending school in person due to COVID-19.
I finished my freshman year and had good grades, but socially, I missed out on everything. I always feel different from my peers at school, but the past year has been my very worst year ever. I feel that most of the girls are prettier and more popular than I am, and they're more interested in dating than making new friends. Everyone seems to be sticking with the friends they already have, especially since there aren't organized social activities.
I know I have some self-confidence issues, but I can't ask my parents for advice. They would just say to "ask kids to come to our house to study," or something. I'd look like a big dork if I did that. I need a different strategy. — Socially Distanced, via email
SOCIALLY DISTANCED: The good news is that you can start right now, today, to work on improving your self-confidence. Get involved with activities within your community, particularly volunteering. You can and will meet new friends of all ages, and at the same time, you'll be doing something good. It's one of the best ways to meet new people when you feel lonely and isolated.
This pandemic has been quite hard on everyone, and I feel for teens around the world who have had their education and social lives so severely disrupted. I hope that the world will return to its normal state soon, but in the meantime, absolutely become proactive in your search to improve your community and your own social life.
DR. WALLACE: I think my uncle is a disturbed human being. He's always had antisocial behavior, and he has a history of getting into trouble his entire life. He lies a lot and has never been in a serious long-term relationship.
I used to think that he was simply a loner, but now I think maybe he's done really bad things that I'm not sure I'll ever know about. He grew up fine along with the rest of his siblings and his family, so I don't know why his life has gone down such a dismal road. I've actually overheard other family members (at family events such as Thanksgiving) call him a sociopath.
Since I don't know what happened to him, I've gotten scared lately that I'll end up like him. Could his problems be genetic? Would this put me at personal risk of turning into an antisocial, angry recluse at some point in my life? For my whole life, I've been a good kid who has not gotten into any significant trouble at all. But I still worry about this a lot. — Worried Niece, via email
WORRIED NIECE: Sociopaths are people who have Antisocial Personality Disorder, though not everyone with ASPD is a sociopath. Those with ASPD "have no regard for others' rights or feelings, lack empathy and remorse for wrongdoings, and have the need to exploit and manipulate others for personal gain," according to WebMD. The website also says that both biology and environment (nature and nurture) likely play a role in the disorder.
If you are at least 18 years old and have a history of lying and rule breaking, you could choose to be tested to determine whether you have the signs of ASPD. However, it seems that you have not demonstrated this type of behavior thus far, so I think it unlikely that you will develop ASPD in the future.
Since I am a doctor of education, not medicine, I suggest that you speak with your family's physician. Do some research before the meeting, so you'll be better prepared to get the information you need. Do mention your uncle; you can even ask if there is any way you or your family members could potentially help him. I'm sorry to hear about his condition, and I'm hopeful that you can soon receive information about yourself that will put your mind at ease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.