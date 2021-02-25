DR. WALLACE: I take after my mother in a lot of ways, including her deep passion for drinking a lot of Dr. Pepper soda. You could say we both have an ongoing habit. I've been drinking Dr. Pepper since I was 11 years old, and that was three years ago. Between my mom and me, we drink one to two six-packs of our beloved Dr. Pepper each and every day.
Sometimes, I feel like my heart races after two or three cans of Dr. Pepper! I'm not sure if this is a problem or not. I talk to my mom about it, and she says she thinks I am exaggerating, because it doesn't happen to her. Do you think I'm just imagining this? I do have a flair for drama. In fact, I hope to become an actress someday. — Big fan of Dr. Pepper, via email
BIG FAN: Soft drinks are empty calories, and you should limit your daily intake to one 12-ounce serving per day. You would be better off to drink low-fat or fat-free milk, water or fruit juice. In addition, you're taking in way too much sugar as a growing and developing young teenager. This habit can potentially lead to further health problems later in your life, such as diabetes.
But to answer your direct question, it is doubtful that your heart racing is from drinking too many Dr. Pepper sodas. Have your mother make an appointment to see your family doctor right away. He or she should be informed about your daily eating and soda consumption habits. Your doctor can then confirm if you are healthy or if there might be some other reason you feel your pulse races from time to time.
Any perceived change or abnormality in an individual's heart rate is nothing to be taken lightly. Seek medical attention as soon as possible, and if your heart truly races, have your mother drive you to the nearest emergency room right away.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a 16-year-old girl, and I want to shave my head. I'm not making any kind of statement or retaliating against my parents. I just want to see what my head shape looks like, and this is the only way I think I can accomplish this. Two of my girlfriends have already told me that I have the cutest-shaped head they have ever seen. These are truly great, long-standing friends who care for me, so no, they are not trying to trick me into anything, in case you might think that.
My mother is aghast with this idea! She's now threatening to put me on restriction if I do this. What do you think? I know my hair will grow back soon enough, so what's the big deal? — Cute Head, via email
CUTE HEAD: While a lot of girls might think that having a shaved head will leave them feeling self-conscious or ugly, I know from the experience of reading many letters that it can actually boost your confidence. Of course, this may vary for each individual who actually follows through on this hairstyle.
It's all about the attitude and how you present yourself, and having a shaved head might just show off your "cute head," as you put it.
However, there is a time and place for everything. Right now, you are living under your mother's rules at her home, so I suggest you follow her wishes for now. Later, after you turn 18, you can try this style if you wish. You might feel the same way that you do now in a few years, and if so, that would be the time to go for it. It's also possible that in a few more years, you might look back and decide you really don't want to shave your head after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.