DR. WALLACE: I have been a straight-A student ever since I was in the eighth grade, and now I'm a junior in high school. Last year was quite an adjustment for me, and it was a challenge since we had to go to school at home and use teleconference videos to see our teachers and hear their lectures and lessons.
I don't know why it was so hard for me to do "home-schooling," but it was very difficult for me last year, and this year is no different. I actually got my first B ever last year, and it wasn't from lack of trying.
Is there something I'm doing wrong? I've talked to my teachers and my counselor, and they don't have any ideas. They just say this setup is hard on everyone and to just keep trying to do my best. Can you help me? I feel like I've lost control of being able to master every class I take. — An A Student No More, via email
AN A STUDENT: Please know that you are an exceptional student! Any student who has a track record similar to yours has a lot to be proud of. Don't worry about that one B. Instead, focus on finding ways to improve your studying skill set while this remote learning situation exists. At some point, it will recede, and things will go back to a more normalized environment.
This is actually a good (though unwelcome) life lesson about adapting on short notice. Once you're older and have a career, you'll likely find there will be many changes and challenges that will confront you, and it will be up to you to make the necessary adjustments. Use this current situation as a challenge, and try your best to maintain your performance at the levels you are accustomed to.
And please remember your grades are stellar, even with that B. I'm proud of you, and I trust your family, friends and teachers are, too.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a 16-year-old boy, and I'm a big fan of country music, especially Johnny Cash. I love his music, and I like to wear black clothes just like he did.
Well, my mother is really old-school, and she now tells me that she will not let me wear black clothes to school or around our neighborhood either.
So, when my mom and I are shopping online or at a clothing store looking at pants or shirts, I can't buy anything black. My mom says that there are plenty of colors to choose from and that black makes me look depressed and old and that because I am 16 years old, I need to pick a color. I feel like I'm the only one that has this rule applied to his teen wardrobe. Have you ever heard of this "no black clothes" rule? — Johnny Fan, via email
JOHNNY FAN: When your mother is buying all your clothes and there are many colors to choose from, you don't need to wear anything black, even if that is your preference. You can still be a big Johnny Cash fan and listen to his music.
Your mother might be overly concerned about the color black due to teens in the past wearing that color who go for a goth look or use it as an anti-social statement.
It appears to me that your desire to wear black has no anti-social angle connected to it, but it's your mother's call, and I suggest you follow her wishes while you are living under her roof and while she's buying your clothes for you.
There will come a time in your life when you can buy and wear whatever clothes you wish. I trust at that time you'll still be a Johnny Cash fan!
