DR. WALLACE: I went to the local supermarket yesterday in my neighborhood and a very nice worker checked out my groceries for me. I wasn’t paying real close attention to all the register action. For a brief moment I thought that they might have missed scanning one item, but I wasn’t sure, so I didn’t say anything. There was a big line, and I didn’t want to delay all the people behind me.
When I got home and started unpacking, I looked at the cash register receipt and discovered that I was right, as the cashier didn’t charge me for the loaf of bread I selected. I feel guilty. I almost now don’t want to toast up this bread for my breakfasts this upcoming week since each bite I’d take would remind me that I didn’t pay for it! — Accidental Thief
ACCIDENTAL THIEF: Because you were unsure of what exactly happened and you did not intentionally distract the cashier, you did not steal anything. You did not try to hide that item at the bottom of your cart, for example. Since what occurred was accidental and not planned nor contrived on your part, you most definitely are not a thief.
There are people who do some things like hiding or palming items in stores, which is a form of fraud and stealing. Every cashier makes an innocent error now and then, and something like this is usually unavoidable over the long run for most grocery businesses and retail stores in general. It’s a human error, and profit margins exist at levels to cover for these small variances. This means you are not guilty of stealing, although you noticed a potential error and did not stop the transaction in real time to be sure.
The good news is that you now feel remorse, and there’s something you can do about it. Simply take a photo of that loaf of bread, and on your next shopping trip to that same store, stop by the manager’s station and mention that you noticed when you got home (which is exactly true — this is when you actually confirmed what had happened) that your loaf of bread did not appear on your bill.
I trust the store manager will be gracious and thank you for your honesty. You could easily have just gone about your life and kept a “free” loaf of bread, but you were concerned enough to write to me, and if you follow my advice, you’ll simply add that cost to your next shopping trip purchase. Enjoy this bread heartily knowing it will be paid for in full. After all, it’s not the bread’s fault!
DR. WALLACE: I’m the youngest child of four kids, and we are all female! I’m still living at home with my parents as the last sibling left in our parents’ domicile. My three sisters already moved out of the house, and each has told me that it brought personal happiness to “fly the coop!”
I’m pretty lonely because now it’s just me and my parents in our home and my folks are older and pretty quiet. They don’t go out much, and they have similar boring routines they always seem to follow. What’s worse, my older sisters never seem to come back around the family house very often these days.
I call and text them but none of them are interested in visiting or hanging out with me because their lives are too busy and exciting now that they are out on their own. I don’t think I did anything wrong, but here I sit alone. Any suggestions on how I can get closer to my sisters now that they have apartments or homes of their own? None of them live more than 18 miles away, and one lives only three miles from us. It seems as if they have moved across the country! — Lonely Little Sister, via email
LONELY LITTLE SISTER: Since your sisters have moved out of the family home, you may instead try and visit them at their residences now that it’s summertime. Talk to your sisters and see if you can take a mini vacation to visit each of them for a few days. You can also invite them out to do some shopping or for lunch. I’d suggest being proactive here, rather than simply waiting for them to come back to the family household.
If they’re not interested in this mini vacation idea, then maybe send them funny photos just to let them know you’re thinking of them and that you miss them. Ask them if you can invite them out to see a movie, sporting event or a musical performance this summer. Hopefully you’ll have a few take you up on your suggestions. Let each one know that you miss her and wish to spend even a little time here and there together at their convenience.
