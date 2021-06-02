DR. WALLACE: I've been using a certain dating app on my cellphone for six months now, and I have communicated with a few guys I've become interested in. I've only communicated with those guys so far, so I've felt pretty safe.
Now one of the guys wants to meet in person. I'm not sure I'm ready to do this. When do you think I'll be ready to take that next step? — Timid Girl, via email
TIMID GIRL: I think you've actually given me the answer! Your letter mentions how you're not sure you're ready to do this. Also, your letter did not indicate your age, so if I knew that, it would be a factor for me to comment upon as well.
There are, of course, potential positives and negatives from meeting romantic interests online. If and when you do feel more comfortable considering a meeting in person, depending on your age, be sure your parents or a few of your close friends help you monitor the meeting. In fact, when you feel ready, suggest a first meeting be with some family or friends present. Any guy who would shy away from meeting others along with you might not be the best person for you anyhow.
In short, be safe and careful. Right now you're not ready, and that's fine.
Most people on dating sites provide true information, but some do not. This means it is hard to determine whether the guy that wants to meet you is actually who he says he is, so be careful and protect your safety no matter your age.
DR. WALLACE: Whenever I get in an argument with my younger sister, my mom begs us to stop bickering with each other. I do usually stop, but little sis just keeps on going and going no matter what our mom says.
When Mom feels that we won't stop fighting, she threatens us that when our dad gets home, he will give us the belt.
My mom never uses a belt on us or gives us any physical punishments for fighting. But when my dad gets home, she always tells him that we were fighting. Then my dad takes out the belt and makes us watch each other get swatted on the behind, twice each. He does not hit us real hard, but it is usually hard enough to leave a slight red mark. I should also say that neither of us girls have any permanent scars from this on our bodies.
I've considered calling Child Protective Services (CPS), but my mom has begged me not to. What should I do? I don't want to ruin our family. — Big Sister, via email
BIG SISTER: These actions are indeed child abuse and must stop immediately. Confront your mother and tell her it's unacceptable to receive physical abuse in this manner. CPS is available for you to get help, so ask your mother to contact them along with you immediately. It could be that your mother lives in fear of your father's temper as well.
It won't be your fault if your father has to pay the consequences for his actions. If your mother refuses to help you make this call, she is also responsible for this ongoing abuse. If you need to make the call by yourself, by all means, do so right away. Your little sister and you do not deserve to be abused one moment further.
You can also contact a trusted adult extended family member, a teacher, a counselor or a suitable adult at your school. Make your situation known immediately so this abuse can end now. You mentioned not receiving any physical scars thus far, but I can assure you that you girls have already received mental scars. Do not allow this to continue.
