DR. WALLACE: I just turned 13, and I'm so excited, because my mom said years ago that I could start wearing makeup when I became a teenager!
The tricky thing for me is that I don't have an older sister, and my mom doesn't really wear much makeup, so I don't know how to put it on or what kind would be best for my face and my skin type.
I asked one of my friends, and she said we can go to a famous store at our local mall and she will help me to buy some makeup that could be good for me.
But I have a big new problem! Now, my mom says that she doesn't have any money for me to buy any makeup. I have some birthday money saved up that I received from my grandmother, and so I want to spend some of it for my first batch of makeup. Do you think this is a reasonable use of my birthday gift money? — Excited to Get Makeup, via email
EXCITED TO GET MAKEUP: If you have some birthday money, it's yours to spend however you would like, but remember that it will only go so far.
Furthermore, I always suggest to teens that they should get a savings account at a local bank once they turn 13 to 16 years old (depending on the individual and the family) and that they should make a habit of saving 25% to 50% of all money received or earned. This helps to teach a young person the value of money and to note just how hard it is to save up money for a rainy day or for a special cause, such as college, that may be important in the future.
So, if you want to buy some makeup, by all means do so, but spend your money wisely and do your best to get good value for your money. If you like the makeup look but you start to run out of money, perhaps you can do some local babysitting, if your mother agrees. Remember to save 25% to 50% of your earnings, as well. You'll feel a sense of pride and responsibility as you see your bank account start to grow. I also recommend that you show your mother your savings, as this will demonstrate to her that you are a responsible and rapidly maturing young lady.
DR. WALLACE: I dated a boy for over a year, and I really liked him. In fact, I think I was in love with him at the time. Well, we broke up six months ago, and since we went our separate ways, I have not seen or spoken to him at all. I felt I was finally getting over him, and then, just a few days ago, he called me out of the blue.
I was so shocked that I didn't answer my phone. What's strange is that he did not leave me any message at all: no voicemail, no follow-up text. Why do you think he was calling me, and what should I do about it now? — Puzzled by My Ex, via email
PUZZLED BY MY EX: If you had answered your telephone, you would've known why he was calling you at that particular moment. I can only guess, but sometimes an ex will randomly call to check up on you as a friend. Or, it could be that he was trying to reopen the lines of communication with you.
We could speculate on many other possible scenarios, as well — maybe he was in a tight spot and needed a trusted friend to help — but at this point, sitting and pondering the "what ifs" is futile.
If you know any of his close friends or acquaintances, you might check with one of them to see if he's OK. Beyond that, it's up to you to think about whether or not you will answer his next call — if there ever is one.
