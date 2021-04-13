DR. WALLACE: I have some pain in my back, and it has persisted even after many in-depth treatments from my chiropractor over several weeks. Some of my friends tell me that they see an acupuncturist and they feel better.
Does acupuncture really work for some people? Could it be worth a try for me? I want to try some organic treatments and not rely on pills or painkillers, since I’m very worried about getting hooked on any kind of substance, especially opioids. — Still in Pain, via email
STILL IN PAIN: Your friends may indeed be right; evidence suggests that acupuncture can help restore health to people with arthritis or other pains. It can be especially helpful in alleviating chronic pain and fatigue for some individuals.
Of course, the effectiveness varies from person to person, since everyone has a unique body, but I see no reason not to try this remedy if you’re inclined to do so and you have the budget to afford it. Choose a practitioner certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. If you have questions, I suggest you call 703-548-9004 or visit their website.
DR. WALLACE: My fiancee and I plan to become husband and wife when the COVID-19 pandemic finally gets under control, hopefully sooner rather than later.
We are both 19 years old and have completed our high school education. There is no doubt that we love each other very much. We have been dating for almost two years, and there are no secrets between us.
I will then be working in my uncle’s collision repair facility, and my wife will be working for an insurance agency. She is working part-time in that business right now, so our plan is already well underway.
The only concern in life these days that causes problems for us is sex. I think since we are 100% positive we will soon be married to each other, we could start “baby safe” sexual encounters, but my wife-to-be always says emphatically, “NO WAY!” Please give me your honest opinion on our situation. I love her and want to get physical with her at this point. In my mind, we’re going to be together for a lifetime, so we may as well get started with a little loving right now to keep us warm at night. — Groom-to-Be, via email
GROOM-TO-BE: I’ve been writing this column for many years and will readily admit that I’ve changed my mind on many subjects due to valid new information that can shape a new logical opinion that might oppose one I held previously.
However, unfortunately for you, I have never changed my mind concerning premarital sex. Even if both the male and female partners agree upon premarital sex, I still advise them to wait until they are legally husband and wife. At this point, it’s unlikely I’ll change my mind on this particular topic.
Premarital sex can sometimes bring about unforeseen problems, so why take the chance? I am a firm believer that premarital sex causes many more problems than waiting to say “I do” in front family, friends and the person ordained to officially make you a married couple. You’re quite correct that when you are married, you will have the opportunity to live out a long, loving relationship with your bride-to-be. I recommend you honor her wishes. I firmly believe she’s right here, and you’ll come to agree with her once you have the perspective of hindsight a few years from now.
