DR. WALLACE: I've been eating properly and working out every day, and I'm in great physical shape. I'm 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh 121 pounds. I plan on maintaining this weight for my entire senior year. I count calories and keep a very strict log of what I eat every day. Every night before I go to bed, I eat a small, fresh, crisp apple. I just love apples, and it's literally my favorite routine to eat a nice, crisp apple, brush my teeth and then hop right into bed. And when I do this, I sleep like a contented baby!
My father, however, tells me I'm making a big mistake if I eat right before going to bed, because I'll gain a lot of weight over time with all that food laying in my stomach in bed. I tell my dad that it's only a small apple, but he says it will still convert into many pounds of lard that will be really hard to work off someday.
He keeps chirping at me and says that my body can't work off calories while I'm sleeping. Is this true? Please don't tell me to give up my beloved bedtime apples. — Apple a Night Girl, via email
APPLE A NIGHT GIRL: It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to reach a goal and be in such outstanding physical condition, so first of all, congratulations!
Now, in my opinion, your dear father might be intentionally pulling your leg! Yes, it's better to eat large meals earlier in the evening because your body can then better digest it, but in this case of your small 80-calorie apple — I vote that you can keep eating one each evening if it makes your routine comforting.
Apples are quite healthy and low in calories. You certainly appear to be happy and healthy right now, so don't worry too much about the ribbing your dad is giving you on this topic.
DR. WALLACE: I'm not a teen — in fact, far from it these days — but I wanted to write to you anyway about an issue that I'd like to see discussed in your column. Times have changed, and I fully understand that the past decades are in the rear-view mirror when it comes to clothing and fashion trends. Back when I was a teen, wearing "hand-me-downs" or "used" clothing was necessary more than voluntary for a lot of families, including mine. I know I didn't enjoy wearing my older sister's used clothing or being made to share even my rare piece of new clothing with her.
Nowadays, vintage clothing has become the new trend, and some would even say, "all the rage." Many young people, even those with limited money, seem to feel they have to buy a new piece of vintage clothing at a hip or trendy store so that they can hit the streets in an "old school" way. I sit and silently wonder why they insist on paying full price for something new that intentionally looks old when there are many great "throwback" items available for purchase at thrift stores that have been gently used and then donated.
I just don't get it; I must be becoming a grouchy old lady, even though I do my best to stay young at heart. — Used Clothing Queen, via email
USED CLOTHING QUEEN: I commend you for your "gently used" purchases and feel they make a statement and protect the environment at the same time. You certainly also appear to be a lady who knows the value of a dollar and how to spend your funds wisely. Many young people could benefit from reading your words, so thank you for your viewpoint on this topic. It's important since clothing is such a big part of every human being's life.
Your story proves that everything old can and should be new again when the right circumstances arise. Repurposed women's and men's clothing sourced from thrift shops and antique shops can be styled together with new items for a trendy look.
Indeed, many young people these days shop online or in person at trendy, expensive stores, but it has been my experience that many young people do enjoy perusing discount stores and thrift shops as well. To each their own, and may everyone, especially all of the ladies, enjoy their "treasure hunt" in search of new, fun clothing that fits their personality and lifestyle.
