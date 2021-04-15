DR. WALLACE: I have a sister, and she has a guy who appears to be a nice boyfriend for her. She's dated this guy for a year, and I've never seen either one of them raise their voice to the other or complain about anything at all. Overall, he's an all right guy, but he does present me with a problem that I'm uncomfortable with. My question to you is what to do about this!
His flaw? He flirts with me and always gives me uncomfortable hugs. They are uncomfortable because he squeezes me pretty tight and comes in and even nuzzles my lower neck a little. I always try to keep away from him, but if he catches me in a room when she is not around, he comes in for the big squeeze. I'm not sure if my sister ever sees even part of this activity at all, since she's never said anything about it. I'm guessing she just ignores it, or maybe it just doesn't bother her if she does catch a glimpse here and there of her guy ending an embrace with me when she walks into a room.
Either way, this activity bothers me, as I find it pretty creepy. What should I do about it? — Unwelcome Hugs Are Gross, via email
UNWELCOME HUGS ARE GROSS: You should immediately tell your sister's boyfriend that you feel very uncomfortable when he flirts with you and hugs you.
Look him straight in the eyes, and ask him politely to respect your personal space. Tell him that you are happy that he and your sister get along well but that you are your own individual and that, from now on, he must respect your wishes. Smile, and tell him, "Thank you in advance for your understanding." Then walk away as if it is no big deal.
From that moment on, you will have the high ground on this situation. He will clearly know and understand your wishes. One of two things will then happen in the future: He will respect your wishes, and you'll be free of his unwelcome hugging and nuzzling, or he will attempt to do it again, at which time you must sit your sister down and tell her that you warned him politely not to do that anymore yet he disrespected you and your wishes.
Let's hope he will get your message loud and clear and that he will give you the personal space you absolutely deserve.
DR. WALLACE: I can follow a diet and exercise routine all day and do pretty well until nighttime comes along. At that point, I don't know exactly what happens, but when I finally start to try to wind down for the night, I get a huge wave of the "munchies" and find myself roving through my cupboards looking for a crunchy snack. Of course, I find plenty of them available in my pantry and then snack on junk food like potato chips or chips and salsa because that's what I'm craving. These snacks taste so good that I simply can't resist them. At least I don't gulp down a sugary soda with the snack, as I usually drink just a bit of plain water or a light ice tea with no sugar or sweetener.
However, once my binge is over and I'm satiated, I always regret my little food outburst. How can I stop this cycle of crunching my way right into my pillow each night? — Late Snacks Girl, via email
LATE SNACKS GIRL: You are not alone, young lady! Many people of all ages struggle with this phenomenon. Sleep deprivation can at times cause an increase of overall hunger, which leads to your cravings and ultimately your "mini binges."
Since you're already planning your meals, plan for your evening craving. Have some healthy snacks available, such as fresh fruit, yogurt, a hot drink, a snack bar that is low in sugar, or dry, unsalted popcorn. Eat these at least an hour or two before your usual bedtime, and then do your best to get to bed without eating anything further within at least that last hour before you doze off in your blissful slumber. If you do still feel a few hunger pangs just before bedtime, drink some water to put something in your stomach. It might take some proactive work and discipline at first, but with diligent practice, you can indeed set yourself up with a new late-night routine that will be much healthier for you on many levels. Good luck!
