DR. WALLACE: I didn’t do well with my grades the first half of my junior year in high school up through the holidays, so my father says his “New Year’s resolution” is to tighten up my social schedule and expand my homework schedule.
This means I have to study from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every night of the school week, which he defines as “Sunday night through Thursday night.” He chose these nights because we go to school the morning after these evenings.
This only gives me Friday and Saturday nights to be free to do what I want and be able to hang out with my friends. Actually, I do have the weekends free but only up until 7 on Sunday night when I have to go into my room to study. And my father also does two more things. He takes away my phone during these “study hours” and he checks in on me every 40 minutes to monitor my “study progress!”
I feel this is excessive and unfair. Do you agree that my father is overbearing when it comes to making me study? — Unhappy Teen Girl, via email
UNHAPPY TEEN GIRL: Unfortunately for you, your academic performance from September through December of this past year has put you in this position. Your father obviously takes your grades quite seriously and so if you want to have your study hours cut back a bit, it will take good results on your end to achieve this.
Since your grades won’t be known right away, you’ll likely have to endure this schedule for a while. I suggest you use the time to be sure to actually study hard so that you’ll obtain positive results when it comes to your grades. As a junior now, think about how much you’d like to have more schedule flexibility during the next school year when you’ll be a senior. So, work hard now to get your grades back on track and your father may allow you to loosen your schedule later this school year and all of next year, provided you actually start achieving better grades overall. You must do the work to make this happen, so plan ahead accordingly.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 15 and the oldest of three girls in our family. Our family recently moved, and I was very excited to have my own room, but now I’m lonely and bored in my own room!
My sisters are 8 and 10 so they are quite a bit younger than I am, but it’s strange that I miss their carrying on and all the nonsense they come up with regularly.
What can I do about this? It’s impossible to have one of them come live in my room now since the other one is too young to be alone, according to my mom. I feel strange but I will admit that it is nice to have more room in my closet and I even have a small study area with a desk in my room, so this helps me a lot with my homework. Do you have any suggestions? — Suddenly Alone in My Room, via email
SUDDENLY ALONE: I suggest that you aim for the best of both worlds in your situation. At 15, it won’t be long until you truly enjoy having your own room and privacy as you turn 16 and then 17. But for now, why not find a few good books that your sisters will like and then ask them if they’d like you to read them some stories? This will give you a bit of the old camaraderie and fun without having to commit to all their laughter and carrying on every day.
And if you’re really bold you could invite them to visit your room once a week at a set time to play some games, tell some stories or do whatever activities the three of you usually enjoyed when you were all together in your old room.
