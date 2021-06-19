DR. WALLACE: I don’t like wearing a seat belt, especially the really constricting ones with a shoulder harness. I can hardly breathe in those straightjackets! I’m 20 and have driven safely for three years now. I really don’t think I need one. A lap belt should be more than enough to keep my slender frame in my car. I only weigh about 140 pounds, so it’s not like I’ll generate a lot of momentum in my car when I’m driving. If I were 300 pounds or something like that, then I might be worried how fast my body was moving with all of that momentum behind me.
I’ve never been in a car accident because I’m a safe driver, so that’s why I don’t want to wear a full shoulder harness seat belt.
I recently flew on an airplane, and they did not strap me into some huge shoulder harness! No, no, no. They just gave me one skinny little lap belt and so my arms and shoulders were free to move around comfortably on my flight to Denver.
Why can’t I just wear a little lap belt in my car, too? — Don’t Like To Be Constricted, via email
DON’T LIKE TO BE CONSTRICTED: Wearing a full shoulder and lap seat belt has proven to keep millions of individuals from suffering more severe injuries during automobile accidents. These improved seat belts also save many more lives than the smaller, less restrictive seat belts did many decades ago.
Defensive driving is a key to safety. Unfortunately, you cannot depend on the other person doing the right thing. Wear the best, most safety-oriented seat belt available. Look no further than NASCAR or Formula One drivers to see what type of seat belts and seat harnesses they wear! The key to safety is to keep the human body, irrespective of its weight, from flying forward into the steering wheel or windshield.
Automobile safety technology has made great leaps and bounds over my lifetime. Consider yourself lucky to be able to utilize the great safety equipment we have now as standard equipment.
SUGGEST FITTED SWIM TRUNKS
DR. WALLACE: I’m so excited now that it’s June because it is almost time for my family and friends to get into the pool for the summer, which is my very favorite activity!
However, when I think about summertime in the pool, there is a question I have that I’d like to ask you. It’s a bit embarrassing, but I want to ask you anyway. Why do boys with saggy swim trunks feel they have to be in the pool with the top of their bottom cracks showing? I don’t want to see that. It’s gross!
I’ve spoken to many of my girlfriends, and every single one of us girls say we don’t ever want to see that! And what’s weird is the guys who wear the saggy trunks actually think they’re cool. The reality is they are repulsive! — Dainty Swimmer, via email
DAINTY SWIMMER: I guess many guys think it is cool for their pants on dry land to be saggy and hanging down. These same guys likely think adding water to saggy swim trunks adds to their cool factor, when, as evidenced by your peer group, the opposite is true.
Perhaps you can find a way to spread rumors to guys your age that fitted swim trunks are cool!
