DR. WALLACE: I'm a 17-year-old girl from Japan, and I'm going to be spending a year in America starting this fall to take some high school senior courses. My main purpose is to learn to speak better English and to know more about life in America. I thought for a long time that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause my chance to travel to be canceled, but lately, my sponsors feel I will be allowed to travel to the USA this fall.
I'm going to live in the Los Angeles area with my American host family and their two teenagers. All of them seem very nice to me, and I like them very much. Grades are very important to me, and in Japan, I've scored all top marks, except for the subject of mathematics.
My American "sister" helped me write this letter to you. What are the most important things I should learn from my opportunity to study in the USA? Thank you for this opportunity to communicate with you. -- Excited Exchange Student, via email
EXCITED EXCHANGE STUDENT: Welcome to America! Not all of us can be gifted in all subjects or get perfect grades, but it sure sounds like you are very close to achieving that. Congratulations on being an excellent student in your home country.
I'm sure that your American host family will talk with your school counselor about your concerns regarding any math courses you might take in an American school.
While you are here, I'd encourage you to study our culture, our food, our general way of life and to make as many friends as you possibly can. My advice is to communicate with as many people as you can. Perhaps someday you can return to America, and you'll already have several friends to come visit. And you can perhaps invite some of your American friends to visit Japan to see you again and learn more about your country, your nation's culture and food, and the Japanese way of life in this modern era.
MY FRIEND ALWAYS GETS BETTER GRADES!
DR. WALLACE: I'm in the 11th grade, and I always study really hard. I read my books, and I do the homework. I always listen in class. I'm an engaged student!
But when I take tests, it doesn't matter if they're true/false, multiple choice or essays. I never get a better grade than my good friend who barely even tries! She hardly ever studies. She does not pay close attention in class, and from what I gather, she has a roaring social life several nights a week! I'm puzzled as to how she can achieve better grades so much easier than I can.
Do you just think she's smarter than me, or is there a secret she has that I'm not aware of? -- Struggling Student, via email
STRUGGLING STUDENT: I don't know what her particular secret might be, but there are a few study tips I can offer to you. Here they are:
No. 1: Create study aids such as flashcards, or use a flashcard app. These can provide assistance in memorizing information.
No. 2: Consult with each of your teachers. Ask them to provide you with indicators on what they feel is important information that will appear on tests. Explain that you wish to study in the most important areas.
No. 3: Know the test format, and be prepared for it. For example, if you have an upcoming essay test, prepare a general outline for it ahead of time. Then work to memorize the outline using the tips in item No. 1 above.
No. 4: Break down the material in chunks if it's a big topic. Seek to arrange topics into an acronym if possible so that you can remember each and every key topic.
No. 5: Prior to each test, do a quick review of your flashcards, and reread your chapter outline several times. This repetition helps to ensure the material remains fresh in your mind.
Dr. Robert Wallace welcomes questions from readers. Although he is unable to reply to all of them individually, he will answer as many as possible in this column. Email him at rwallace@thegreatestgift.com. To find out more about Dr. Robert Wallace and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.