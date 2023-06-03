What’s one way to save more than $100 and 4,600 gallons of water a year?
Shut off the shower when you are shampooing and conditioning your hair. Typical showers account for around 17% of the average household use of water, making showering the second-biggest water hog in the home. Just turning off the shower for a minute while shampooing can cut down on both energy and water usage. Bonus points if you opt for shampoo bars over plastic bottles to cut back on plastic consumption.
HEATING COSTS
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American family spends about $2,000 a year combined on household heating, cooling and electricity. One way to help reduce those costs is to think about how to save money when nobody is in the house.
If you turn back your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for at least eight hours a day, it’s estimated you can reduce your costs by as much as 10%. You can save even more if your home is empty for longer periods of time. Over a year, you can reap a few hundred dollars in savings with this one simple switch.
INCENSE & CHEMICALS
While it may seem all-natural, burning incense in your home can equal the polluting effects of smoking cigarettes.
Incense sticks contain the chemical benzene, which is also found in cigarettes, and this carcinogen is released into the air when you burn it. Instead, try oil burners for fragrant scents. Burners warm up scented oil using a candle and gently waft the scent without releasing any smoke into the air.
REUSE PILLOWCASES
Here’s a simple way to reuse old pillowcases: Store your sweaters inside them! The cases will allow the sweaters to breathe while protecting them from the elements and dust.
You also can protect clothing that you hang, like jackets and shirts, with old pillowcases. Simply cut a hole in the middle of the closed side and drape it over the hanger to cover and protect your garment. Your local thrift store is a great place to find pillowcases if you want to protect a whole closet’s worth of clothing.