It’s a good idea to have emergency kits ready in case you ever have to immediately evacuate your home due to a natural disaster, but don’t forget to create one for your pet. In this kit, have things like bottled water, a week’s supply of pet food, collapsible food and water bowls, a blanket, leash/collar and a pet first-aid kit, plus kitty litter and a pan if you have a cat. Also, find out if pets are allowed at the hotels at which you may need to stay; a call today can help the situation be less frantic if you have to evacuate.
• Read this carefully: Only use this tip if you have LEFTOVER tomato soup, pasta sauce or ketchup. If your garbage disposal smells funny, don’t pour chemicals like chlorine bleach down the drain. You can neutralize the odors by using tomato-based food products that naturally deodorize. If you think about it, a dog sprayed by a skunk is “de-skunked” by being doused in tomato sauce; imagine what that can do for your garbage disposal. Just let the tomato mixture sit for an hour in the drain, then rinse it down with cold water.
• One of the biggest energy hogs in your home is running air conditioning all day long. There are some easy tips you can use to help keep your house cool during the summer months. The easiest? Use white blinds on your sunniest windows. The white color is reflective and helps reduce solar heat gain inside your home. It’s so effective, it can reduce heat by as much as 45%. This one purchase and action can pay for itself in a very short period of time.
• Though it’s more energy-efficient to dry your clothes on a clothesline, there are times when you need to use a dryer. To make it as efficient as possible, place your dryer in a warm spot in the home (a cold garage or basement may not be the best place) since this will reduce the time the machine needs to warm up. Use the delay feature function to make the dryer run automatically during non-peak hours like in the middle of the night. And dry loads of clothes one right after another; the residual heat from the first load will speed up the drying time of the second.
• Did you know that waste haulers typically do not accept appliances, batteries, electronics, pesticides or paint in regular curbside pickup? For many of these items, it is actually illegal to dispose of them in your trash. What to do? Contact your local waste hauler and ask them to do a “special handling” pickup for these items. For items that are required to be disposed of in a specific manner, simply making a call and arranging for pickup ensures they are disposed of safely and for good.
• When storing your recyclables outdoors, be sure to keep them in a shaded area and not in direct sunlight. In the warmer months (and in climates that are drier than others), keeping metal cans and glass bottles outside with bright, shining light on them can actually create a fire hazard. Keeping them in shaded areas ensures the recyclables won’t get scorching hot, keeping you and your neighbors protected.
• One of the biggest eco-culprits is single-use coffee pods. It’s believed 75 million households use single-cup coffee machines every day, resulting in billions of plastic cups being thrown into landfills. To prevent this, consider refillable cups designed to be filled with loose coffee and rinsed out when finished. Or look for compostable cups that fit inside the machines and can be added to your backyard compost after use. Convenience comes at a cost, and eliminating this waste is a cinch.
