ELKHART — Even beloved food spots don’t always get the goodbye they deserve.
The closings of restaurants, like deaths and divorces, are often painful and hard to talk about.
In November, in the days before the big eating holiday of Thanksgiving and the weeks before Christmas and the new year, Charlie’s Butcher Block closed.
There was a sign on the door for a time. There was some musing by customers on social media about its closing, but the owners stayed pretty silent about the whole thing and still have. It’s time to say it: Charlie’s is closed and likely not coming back, at least in the same form.
That’s a big deal.
Charlie and Monica Hull opened along East Jackson Boulevard in 1979. They sold meat, salads and some grocery items. They modeled the place after the famous Carnegie Deli in New York City, and meat sales were 80 percent of their business in those early years.
In 1986, they moved the business to 1900 Berry Street, just off Bristol Street and Osolo Road. In that storefront in a small strip mall, they started doing more prepared foods. In the 1980s and 1990s, in the days before Food Network and Blue Apron, they started doing more prepared foods. In their travels, they would find a dish they liked and replicate it in the large kitchen of the business that was in the rooms behind the meat counter and deli case.
Then they’d sell it as a hot item available for lunch, or in the deli case or from one of the coolers or freezers in the rest of the store. When I first wrote about Charlie’s in 2003, sales of those foods made up 80 percent of the business.
Lunch business was brisk. In that era before social media, Charlie’s faxed 250 businesses a day a list of daily specials.
Charlie’s was known for its pepperoni bread and a lot more. It regularly offered the hot chicken salad, a casserole that is a key part of the annual St. Thomas Salad Luncheon.
It was Elkhart’s specialty foods store. It was where you could get the barbecue sauce made by “Elcona Don” Sizemore and the new products from Culver Duck in Middlebury. You could get a frozen quiche, a nice bag of dried pasta and fresh meat, even including Kobe beef, if you ordered ahead.
Making the food was labor-intensive, and the Hulls tried to sell the business for a long time before they finally retired from it in 2010 when Kevin Crouch took over. He and his family put in long hours to serve customers, and Crouch not only maintained the tradition but also added his own touches.
“I worked extremely hard knowing it was a longstanding, reputable business,” he said Thursday.
In 2017, Crouch returned to the construction industry and sold it to Chris Bennett and Matt LaPrad.
Charlie’s suddenly wasn’t open for business in November 2019. The owners worked to get back open but weren’t able to.
The restaurant business is tough. It’s hard work and long hours. Even longtime, beloved places sometimes close.
For four decades, Charlie’s fed Elkhart. It was groundbreaking in many ways, offering what was called “home meal replacement” ahead of the trend. It brought together a restaurant, bakery, home kitchen, catering and deli in a unique way for Elkhart and beyond. Before the region had Whole Foods, Costco and Amazon deliveries, Charlie’s could get those in Elkhart County a specialty item. The business helped people procure good things to eat and cook.
Crouch said he’s heartbroken the business closed. Others likely are too.
The location won’t have Charlie’s as it did for so many years. Perhaps another food business will open there. Maybe the recipes can be made for special events. If someone did a fundraiser offering the beloved items of closed Elkhart restaurants, the ticket price could be high and still sell out quickly.
I’m grateful that we had Charlie’s for 40 years and sad that we won’t any longer, but it was an amazing run.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
