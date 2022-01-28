Do you actually read the small print on agreements, contracts, etc.? It has been said that education is what you get when you read the small print and experience is what you get when you don’t!
In 2017, 22,000 who signed up for free public Wi-Fi inadvertently signed up for 1,000 hours of community service cleaning toilets and such. It was done to show the lack of consumer awareness to the small print.
Have you read the “small print” of what it means to be a believer in Jesus Christ? It’s NOT really small print, but we sadly don’t emphasize it when inviting people to trust in Jesus for forgiveness, redemption and eternal life (John 3:16). However, in the last of his Beatitudes in Matthew 5:10-12, Jesus plainly informs his disciples that living out the first seven may well result in persecution. Does that cause you to say “I did NOT sign up for this!”?
This Beatitude actually promises double blessing. “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kind of evil against you falsely for my sake” (Matthew 5:10-11). “Blessed” means to be “happy, in an enviable, favorable position, in the best place you could ever be.” Since the eternal Son of God is saying this, would you ever argue with him?
Who are the blessed ones? Ironically, they are the ones who are persecuted (pursued, harassed, treated badly), reviled (reproached, mocked, verbally abused) and falsely accused for righteousness and Jesus’ sake. Notice that he does not say “if” but “when.” This most certainly will happen.
Sadly, many falsely promise us wealth, health and no problems whatsoever by following Jesus. Tell that to Christians in Egypt, Iran, Malaysia and about 50 other hostile and restricted nations where Christian persecution is the rule and not the exception. How many times do we tell potential believers what they are really getting into?
What is the reason for this harsh treatment? It’s our association with Jesus. Shockingly in Mark 10:34-36 Jesus states that he came not to bring peace (at all costs) but rather a sword or division even among family members. Our love for our Savior needs to exceed any other love. Furthermore, in John 15:18-23 he promised that since this world (earthly system of beliefs, values under Satan’s rule) hated and persecuted him, we can expect the same. This treatment comes in various forms from mere avoidance all the way to being martyred. I encourage you to check out The Voice of the Martyrs website at www.vom.org for info on how Christians are persecuted around the world. It will strengthen your faith.
One who suffered much for Christ’s sake was the Apostle Paul. In Philippians 1:29 he informs all believers “To you it has been granted (graciously given, gifted) on behalf of Christ not only to believe on him (have eternal life, etc.) BUT also to suffer for his sake.” Yikes! What a gift! In 2 Timothy 3:12 Paul further shares “Yes, and ALL who desire to live godly (well-devoted, holy, committed to God) in Christ Jesus WILL suffer persecution.” Unfortunately here is where many initially excited believers “get off the bus” (Matthew 13:3-9, 18-23).
Is there any good news here? “Theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 5:10). This is NOT saying we get to heaven because we suffer for him. That only comes when we realize our sinfulness and total spiritual bankruptcy (Matthew 5:3), turn from our sins and trust in Jesus alone (John 1:12-13). It seems rather to mean that the persecuted will fully experience heaven’s glory (Romans 8:18; 2 Corinthians 4:16-18) and that they give true evidence of being saved (Philippians 1:28; 2 Thessalonians 1:3-5). Would anyone allow themselves to be treated like this (Galatians 6:12) if they were not truly born again?
How should believers respond when they are treated badly for Christ? Jesus says, “Rejoice and be exceedingly glad (jump, shout, skip for joy)” (Matthew 5:12)! Are you serious?
In Acts 5:40-41 the apostles were beaten and ordered to never, ever again speak about Jesus. Did that stop them? Nope! They left “rejoicing that they were counted worthy to suffer shame for His name.” They were happy to “take one for the Jesus team.”
Why on earth should we respond like this? Two reasons:
1 — “Great is your reward in heaven,” and
2 — You are in great company for “so persecuted they the prophets who were before you” (Matthew 5:12). That company also includes Jesus himself who promises to “never leave us or forsake us” (Hebrews 13:5b) no matter what fiery trial we have to face for him (Daniel 3:19-25).
While we do not seek to be persecuted for Christ, it is part of the “bold print” of following him. We can try to avoid it by living like the world (accepting their morals, standards, entertainment), by never standing up for Him (Matthew 10:33-34) and by never telling others that they are lost sinners doomed without Christ.
But how can we when Jesus gave his all for our salvation? Is your Savior worth living for? Is he worth suffering for? Is he worth even dying for? What has following Jesus cost you? We really did sign up for this.
