When I left Indiana for our annual sibling reunion vacation there were maybe six or seven states that had confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases so we felt no reason to cancel the trip. We were also planning to visit our cousin, who is now in a nursing home.
I felt like we were taking precautions, using alcohol wipes on public surfaces and hand sanitizer. There weren’t any passengers in the seats directly next to me so “social distancing” (our new phrase) was possible.
We arrived Wednesday night. My brother from Maryland flew into Florida around the same time as me to stay at my Wisconsin brother’s “snowbird” house. Thursday we rested and either late that night or early Friday morning the news announced that Major League Baseball was suspending all spring training games. We were supposed to go to an Orioles game on Friday so we were pretty bummed.
The virus was spreading so rapidly by this time it was unbelievable to see how things were changing in such a short time. I suggested we go visit our cousin that day instead of Monday as we’d planned before they wouldn’t let us — but after a call to the nursing home we found out we were too late and they wouldn’t allow it. I was heartbroken because I expected it’d be the last chance I’d have to see him. I understood, but it was hard.
Plan C for that day brought us to Homosassa State Park, where, because the water level was low, we weren’t able to take the boat ride. Strike three for that day! But we were able to see the feeding of the manatees. It was a cool place because it was home to abandoned movie animals, including 60-year-old Lu the Hippo and other rescues like a blind bald eagle.
As we were driving back to my brother’s after that excursion, the news broke that all Florida state parks were closing to the public until further notice. Wow, just made it! Saturday night their “small town done right” was still holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and this was the first time in over 40 years we’d all been together on the holiday.
We’d talked about doing something earlier in the day nearby, but the places we thought of were all closed because of the virus. We were excited about the parade and dressed the part, but then our younger family members were scolding us via Facebook saying we “elders” needed to just stay home. We assured them we were keeping our distance and liberally using sanitizer. The parade was shorter this year, my brother and Karen said, but they had an Irish music band playing at their recently renovated park and depot plaza. We listened to them for about an hour, and they were really good.
We were going to Mass the next morning, but as the warnings became direr and more cases erupted we started to get more concerned especially about Wisconsin brother who has a compromised immune system. We told him to stay home, but then we all went out to breakfast before driving down to my sister’s house an hour away. My brother-in-law just had knee surgery, so they said they couldn’t join in the rest of the reunion festivities that week, but we were able to visit with them for dinner.
Monday became beach day, and we decided to go later in the day in order to stay for the sunset. I made Irish soda bread before we left, and again, we had to check which beaches we could go to because the closings kept happening. Some cities were trying to keep the spring break crowds away. We hit Clearwater Beach around 4 p.m. and it was still packed with spring breakers. We decided it was too much of a crowd to expose ourselves to, so we moved on to Reddington Shores. It was only sparsely populated, and we kept our distance.
I didn’t get as much sun as I would’ve liked, but we did get to see the sunset over the beach. After that we “elders” decided we’d be good and stay home. Karen made Reuben sandwiches, green Jell-O and peanut butter pie for our festive dinner.
We were keeping abreast of the news happening locally, nationally and globally. My Marlynd brother’s parish canceled Masses until mid-May. Mine canceled ALL church activities — even those held away from the church — until further notice. Even with our plans changing, it still seemed surreal. I had to keep reminding myself I’d be returning (hopefully) to a world unlike the one I’d left.
Despite the pandemic, we managed to get some fun activities in, laughed until we cried and enjoyed being together. In these coming days, weeks and months, let’s all stay positive and stay safe.
