Can you feel it? All the signs are there.
It’s staying lighter later. Yay! Let there be light!
Robins are everywhere. I’m once again being awakened by birdsong, which is much more pleasant than my annoying alarm (but I’ll still roll over and go back to sleep).
The geese are honking their return back from their winter homes and the green of daffodils, crocus, hyacinths and tulips are starting to sprout.
All signs that spring is indeed here.
March has been kind to us so far in northern Indiana, but I hope we don’t pay the price in April.
I’m not trying to rain on our parade, but I have video evidence of snow on April 22 last year. So there’s a little bit of the feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop when it comes to the weather. Though, I’m not letting that stop me from enjoying and appreciating the unseasonably warm temperatures and sunny skies we’ve been blessed with.
March Madness is back, and although I don’t follow it as closely as I did when my sons were home, I’ve caught a game or two. The other “March madness,” in my opinion, was the scenes from Miami of spring breakers going wild like it’s 1999. I mean, we’re all ready for life to get back to normal and hope is on the horizon, so let’s not fumble the ball on the 10-yard line.
To throw in another cliché — strong and steady wins the race.
A friend of mine who works in the health field admitted she was looking forward to re-opening and also dreading it because she didn’t want to walk into a hospital like she did in November where it was totally packed with more than half COVID patients. And that was after a plateau in cases like we’re seeing now. So I hope everyone will be grateful for the things that are opening and will keep steadfast in the things that the scientists and medical experts are advising us to do so that one day, hopefully in the near future, masks and social distancing will be a mere memory not a daily necessity.
COVID is another reason I’m sure that we’re all glad spring is here. Warmer weather means we can get out and do more. We can gather with friends and family outdoors, we can picnic, plant flowers and garden. I’m even hoping I can make my annual spring visit to a zoo this year.
When I had my young grandson and granddaughter last week, my 9-year-old grandson made the observation that the trees looked sad. I agree. I always think the landscape of March is pretty dreary — the trees are bare, the pristine snow has melted away and any snow left is dirty and dingy. Dried out leaves and litter are caught in bushes and fences and the skies are often gray.
Nature looks worn out and battle fatigued after winter. But then, as I said, we start to see these signs of hope. I know I’m not the only one who goes seeking those green sprouts in my flower beds this time of year. Excitement bubbles up with the anticipation of the beautiful blooming spring flowers to follow.
Lawns are starting to green up, too. The other thing that is sprouting is hope. Hope for spring, hope for the end of the horrible pandemic and at least for me — even though I haven’t seen many signs yet — hope for the end of the divisiveness and culture of hate that seems to have taken over and plagued our nation.
I have hope because I know that as a nation we are better than that; that we are much stronger when we are united. I have hope because I believe that love is more powerful, and when I see the signs of spring all around sprouting up, I see and feel the love of our Creator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.