A year ago this week I was traveling to Florida for our annual sibling reunion. COVID was here, but not yet widespread. There was a run on hand sanitizers in some parts of the U.S. — I had to ship some to a cousin in Texas — and no one was wearing masks.
So we weren’t too concerned about traveling — me from Indiana and my eldest brother from Maryland, but we took extra cleaning precautions on the planes. Things changed very quickly once we arrived in Florida and met up with our other two siblings.
We had tickets to a spring training game and Major League Baseball shut down and we couldn’t go. We had plans to visit a cousin in a nursing home and although we moved that visit up, the nursing home had banned visitors. We went to a state park one day and heard it was closing a day or two after. We went to an out-of-the-way beach to avoid the spring break crowds at the more popular beaches.
We were able to attend Mass on Sunday — and it was the last service I was able to attend in person for months. We went to the town’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and we social distanced. We started using hand sanitizer everywhere we went. As the news brought more and more closures and more and more deaths each day, we started to worry about getting back home. But we did before the country “shut down.” I don’t remember the exact date but it was mid-March — near the “Ides of March,” which has historically become known to be bad luck because of Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar.”
But then just two days after the “Ides of March” is March 17, which Irish, and Irish Americans, always considered to be “lucky.” That date historically has nothing to do with luck. March 17 is the feast day of St. Patrick — the anniversary of his death — and the one who brought Christianity to the pagan island that once held him captive.
So the good fortune that resulted in the faith he brought to the Emerald Isle got turned into “luck.” Legend states that he drove snakes from the island and taught the natives about the Holy Trinity by using the three-leafed clover — the shamrock — to demonstrate three in one.
It’s almost hard to believe we’ve been living this new COVID normal for a year and it’s been a contentious year. I recall when it started I was concerned I may not be able to go on an all-expense paid trip to Portugal I earned (I couldn’t) and how everyone assured me that “Surely by end of May everything will be back to normal.” It wasn’t.
But here we are a year later and maybe, just maybe, hope is on the horizon — if we don’t all go too crazy too soon. Personally, even though I had some hesitancy, I got my first dose of the vaccine today because I feel it’s a good step to getting us back to normal and to help stop the spread.
I know a lot of people have strong feelings about vaccinations, but if the majority of us get vaccinated and others have already had COVID, maybe by summer we’ll be back at ball parks and festivals — even if attendance has to be less than prior years.
While I’m a proponent of mask wearing in public, I can’t wait until we don’t have to anymore and when I can hug people again.
Because I tend to be a “Pollyanna,” I lean toward March being lucky — even though the weather can be iffy. It’s a blustery Pooh day as I write this and I’m preparing myself that it might go out like a lion since it came in like a lamb. But even if it does, winter is still coming to an end.
Lucky or unlucky, with St. Patrick’s Day coming next week, here are a couple of Irish blessings for you. This first one I just received in a card from a dear friend: “May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, angels protect you and heaven accept you.”
And my favorite: “May God give you for every storm, a rainbow; for every tear, a smile, for every care a promise and a blessing in each trial. For every problem life sends, a faithful friend to share, for every sigh a sweet song and an answer to each prayer.”
