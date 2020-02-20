Last week was Valentine’s Day, and I was party to not the usual celebrations of romantic love — that’s not where I am in my life now — but instead, several other expressions of love.
The first was love of neighbor. The mom’s group at my church had their children make valentines and they planned a visit to Waterford Crossing Health Center on Valentine’s Day to distribute them. I decided to go and take photos. My daughter-in-law then asked if I could watch Kyley in that same time frame. I said sure, figuring I could just take her along. So when I picked Kyley up, we had enough time to go to my house so Kyley could make her own valentine to give out.
When we arrived at the nursing home, several moms and their children were already there and more joined a little later. Many residents were all gathered in one room and a gentleman was entertaining everyone with his guitar. He encouraged the kids to sing “Jesus Loves Me” while they waited for the rest of the group.
My 3-year-old granddaughter jumped right in handing out valentines and then carnations the moms brought and wished the seniors a “Happy Van-tines Day.” Seeing the faces of the senior women and men light up when little ones gave them a handmade valentine or a carnation was precious. The kids ranged in age from babes in arms to about 11- to 12-year-olds. The seniors experienced love of neighbor while the children and their moms exhibited it.
Second was love of friends. I spent about an hour and a half on Valentine’s Day catching up on the phone with a college friend who my kids call "aunt." She’s godmother to my youngest son, and ever since she’s been given the title of aunt. We’ve been friends for more than 40 years now, and while she (and a couple of other college friends) lives in Wisconsin and we don’t see each other much, we touch base via phone or in person a couple of times a year.
She’s not my oldest friend though. I’m still in touch with many of my childhood and high school friends, too. Then there’s my local BFF who you often hear about, as well as other local friends I’ve made through work or church. Each and every one is special to me. I love each of them, and they’ve expressed love for me in a multitude of ways throughout the years. I have been abundantly blessed with love of friends.
The third expression of love I experienced was love of family. I spent several hours with two of my five grandchildren on Valentine’s Day. I briefly saw the teens and received a card and video from my Arizona girl.
I wasn’t expecting to be able to spend time with any of them that day, so it was a treat for me. After bringing Kyley home from the nursing home, my son and his wife dropped off Logan after school so they could enjoy a dinner out.
We had pizza for dinner and of course I had small Valentine’s hearts of chocolate candies for each of them. We played and read books and took pictures. The love between grandchild and grandparent really is special and separate when it comes to familial love. There’s just something about the child being "blood of my blood" that makes it so strong.
The fact that grandparents generally can be more relaxed, and spend more fun, quality time makes it special too. Hearing the excited calls of “Grandma!” from your grandchild or hearing them say “I love you Grandma” or “I miss you” is heartwarming beyond belief.
Then there’s the greatest love of all — the love our Heavenly Father and our Savior has for each of us. Sometimes when I experience such overwhelming feelings of love for my grandchildren, for example, and then I think about how God loves us so much more than we can even imagine, it’s mind-blowing.
There are many kinds of love expressed in many ways and how blessed are we to be able to experience that.
