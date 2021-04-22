In the past month or so I’ve had several occasions to change out of my work-at-home uniform of sweatpants or leggings (aka comfy clothes) and attend real-life in person events, giving me a feeling of dare I say — normalcy.
As much as the part of my brain that deals with my chronically fatigued, chronically in-pain body tried to argue and say “comfy clothes good, recliner good, heating pad good,” the other part said “People! Events! Dressing up! I’m ready — let’s go!” That part, along with the practical part of my brain that’s in charge of paying bills, won and I was glad.
I attended a media preview night of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Round Barn Theatre at the Barns at Nappanee and was blown away by the talent of the young cast. I conducted a pre-show interview with a few of the lead actors where they shared how glad they were to be performing live again after nearly a year of not being on stage.
They all gave very powerful vocal, dance and dramatic performances that seemed more like a closing night instead of an opening night performance, and it felt good to be swept away from today’s problems and transported back in time to 1480s Paris. If you missed this production, you’ll want to catch this cast of performers in an upcoming show.
A few days later I attended a Syracuse Chamber of Commerce awards banquet that on second thought I questioned why I agreed to eat dinner with strangers after only receiving one vaccination. But we were masked most of the time and covering that event felt like life before COVID, so I was glad.
The business owners present made mention of the fact that the last time they were all together at last year’s banquet was days before everything shut down. Hearing the stories of creativity and resilience of the business community reminded me of all we’ve been through this past year and we’re still here. While I’m saying “we’re still here,” I’m well aware that more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans are not — not to mention the lives lost around the world to this plague. I’m also well aware that we are not yet out of the woods.
Last week on a beautiful, sunny day I traveled to Donaldson to cover the unveiling and dedication of a statue of St. Katharina Kasper, foundress of the religious organization the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. Members of that organization were asked to come to the U.S. from Germany in 1868 to help with the influx of German immigrants to the area. The organization is responsible for starting St. Joe Medical Center in Mishawaka (and Plymouth), Community Health Foundation and Health Visions, Fort Wayne, Ancilla College, Ancilla Beef and Grain Farm and several Catholic schools in the area. Just as statues are erected for government and military leaders, the Catholic Church erects statues of saints as models of holiness for our lives.
I was also uplifted by sharing stories of RETA’s building breaking of their future facility and a local priest in need of a kidney transplant. I consider it an honor to be able to share such stories and to be trusted to tell them.
Then Sunday at church I felt such a tangible sense of hope — of seeing the light at the end of this long COVID tunnel — as some protocols were relaxed. Every since we started worshiping in person I’ve said that I’ve felt safest at my church with all the precautions they put into place and many are still there — the first 10-12 pews are still for six-foot distance and seating only allowed every other pew. There’s a special service for those who are more susceptible. But this week they opened the rest of the church to three-foot distance in order to allow more people to be in the church and masks are still required — in fact, they stressed they’re even more important. I saw people I hadn’t seen in a while and marveled at how big their kids have grown.
All of those things combined with the early blooming of the trees and flowers were just a reminder to me that progress is being made. We’re figuring out how to hold some of the events we look forward to — even though we will still have to be safely distanced and masked.
And someday soon, very soon, I hope the masks, too, will become a memory, but until then let’s continue to be patient and care for one another.
