I recently got to witness pure unadulterated joy in my grandchildren and better yet, captured it for posterity. In fact I’m glad it was captured on film and video because I don’t think I appreciated it quite as much in "real time."
I’m talking about the kind of joy rarely displayed by adults no matter how happy we sometimes can be. Even in our most joyous moments it’s more subdued than the ecstatic joy that innocent children express.
Last weekend, despite being exhausted after working a vendor booth with my team at the Nappanee Apple Festival throughout the weekend, I took Sunday off, picked up three of the four local grandkids and headed back to the festival for fun. We only had a couple of hours before I’d needed to go back to collect my display at the end of the festival, so it was a whirlwind.
We caught the end of the Silly Safari Animal show and then watched the headliner Loop Rawlins. My grandson Logan got to be a volunteer for a part of the show. I was glad he was finally picked because every time Loop asked for a helper his hand was in the air. He was even given a certificate with a bullet hole in it.
We missed the Granpa Cratchett show this time around, but the kids visited with the River Jordan camels. Then we headed to the rides and that’s where the real magic happened. Both little ones first rode the carousel with big sis standing beside Kyley. Logan went on a couple more rides. It was when he got on a dragon roller coaster that I got the photo of him with such a big grin on his face and his eyes shining with delight. I have plenty of photos of him with big grins, but this is one of just a few others where joy is just busting out of him.
As he was enjoying the ride, his big sis turned to me and said, “You know you’re forever going to be their favorite grandma, right?”
I laughed because I wasn’t trying to win any popularity contests. Instead, as I told her, I just wanted to make memories with them. Life is short and sometimes hard, so making fun memories is important. I did the same with the oldest great-nieces and nephews when my ex-sis-in-law and I would declare “Great Aunt’s Days” and gather up all the kids to take them to the circus or on a picnic or something.
We found some younger kiddie rides and it was Kyley’s turn. We put her on a train and I wasn’t sure she’d go by herself because she wouldn’t last year. But the little circus train hadn’t even taken off when I got the "joy shot" of little Miss Kyley. She was sitting there excitedly waving at us and then there it was — an expression of pure bliss and excitement. The joy just emanated from her and it’s such a delight to see.
Knowing that I had some hand in putting those joyous expressions on their faces made me feel good too.
Then there’s my shy Arizona girl, Emma. It was her third birthday the other day and we FaceTimed so I could see her open up the gifts from me and be a part of her birthday. She has the vocabulary of a 10 year old but you’d never know it. Her mom said she at first said she’d talk to me but then changed her mind. She had a bit of a fever on her birthday, too, so that didn’t help.
We couldn’t get her to talk to me when we FaceTimed, but her mom sent a video of her later. They have a tradition of Emma taking a bath with glow sticks. So there was Emma — I couldn’t see her because it was dark but I could hear her. She was twirling those glow sticks around and singing clearly about shooting stars. It was a song she made up, I’m sure, but to hear that little sweetie who I’ve rarely heard talk confidently and sweetly singing out about taking a bath in a circle of shooting stars was such a joy.
I posted some photos of the kids and me at the Apple Festival online and an old childhood friend who lost her only child a few years ago commented that I was blessed. I responded that I knew and I didn’t take it for granted.
But I’d say all of us who have children anywhere in our vicinity are blessed. If you’re feeling down, if you’re stressed, if you’re struggling or lonely offer to babysit for someone or just go watch some children at play and see how it changes your day.
Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for The Goshen News. Her column Not That You Asked, But appears every other week. You may reach her by email at fed1@bnin.net, on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @DeniseFedorow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.