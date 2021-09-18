This was the first recipe my mother-in-law ever taught me to make for her darling boy. It's now the favorite of both my sons. It makes the most delicious gravy! It's so simple that I almost feel guilty taking credit for how wonderful it is ... almost!
FAMILY-FAVORITE SLOW-COOKED POT ROAST
Cook time: 7 hours; Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
1 chuck roast (2-4 pounds)
2 can(s) cream of chicken soup (10.75 oz. each)
3-6 ounces baby carrots
4 ounces sliced mushrooms
2 russet potatoes, cut into spears (optional)
Directions
1. Place all ingredients into crockpot. Do not add water.
2. Cook on high for 5-6 hours or on low for 8 hours. If desired, skim off any fat.
3. If necessary, after removing meat and veggies, whisk in a tablespoon of flour to gravy to thicken it.
4. We love this served with mashed potatoes.
