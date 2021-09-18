This was the first recipe my mother-in-law ever taught me to make for her darling boy. It's now the favorite of both my sons. It makes the most delicious gravy! It's so simple that I almost feel guilty taking credit for how wonderful it is ... almost!

FAMILY-FAVORITE SLOW-COOKED POT ROAST

Cook time: 7 hours; Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 chuck roast (2-4 pounds)

2 can(s) cream of chicken soup (10.75 oz. each)

3-6 ounces baby carrots

4 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 russet potatoes, cut into spears (optional)

Directions

1. Place all ingredients into crockpot. Do not add water.

2. Cook on high for 5-6 hours or on low for 8 hours. If desired, skim off any fat.

3. If necessary, after removing meat and veggies, whisk in a tablespoon of flour to gravy to thicken it.

4. We love this served with mashed potatoes.

