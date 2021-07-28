DR. WALLACE: A really cute girl who works at a casual local restaurant waited on a table with me and some buddies of mine recently. We had a nice, flirty conversation together during the time we were there enjoying our meal, so when we left I took my shot and left my number and a nice tip for this pretty waitress after we finished up our meal.
I haven’t received a phone call or even a text from her yet; why is this? My friends keep telling me that she’s playing “hard to get” and this is a signal for me to go back to where she works and to seek to sit at one of her tables again soon. — Her Future Romeo, via email
HER FUTURE ROMEO: Apparently she is not all that interested, or she would’ve likely contacted you by now. Waitresses and servers are always nice to customers, and they smile and speak in friendly tones to them because it’s part of their job.
As you stated, you “took your shot,” and so now that it did not elicit a reply, my advice is to leave her alone. It could be that she’s already in a relationship or that you’re simply not her type, and there’s no shame in that either way.
I do commend you for being confident enough to offer her your number, but now I recommend you move on to try your “Romeo” act on someone else, as there are many other restaurants and many other lovely servers out there.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 17-year-old guy and last year I had short hair. During the pandemic, I let my hair grow and grow and grow! I never once got it cut. So now my hair has grown a lot.
My mom has not given me any negative feedback about my long hair. I keep it clean and it’s long enough to be in a “man bun” when it needs to be out of my face. I haven’t seen my dad in over a year, but when I did finally come into contact with him he demanded that I get my hair cut immediately! He totally went off on me and said I looked like a girl with my long hair.
I feel like I’m old enough to make the decision to not cut my hair if I don’t want to since I will turn 18 this November. I live with my mom and she’s fine with it. My dad lives 30 miles away with his girlfriend and I only see him a few times a year at the most anyhow. Can he force me to cut my hair just because he’s my biological father and because I’m still under 18? — Young Long Hair, via email
YOUNG LONG HAIR: I’m a former varsity basketball coach and remember well the days of team dress codes and associated rules and regulations about hair length on sports teams.
But now times have changed and even many male athletes wear their hair in various lengths and fashions. This applies to many sports these days, not just high school basketball.
You live with your mother, not your father and therefore fall under the rules and regulations of her household. You’ve stated that she’s fine with your hair and its length. Therefore, I believe that it is your decision whether to cut your hair and obviously, you’ve indicated that you like it as it is.
