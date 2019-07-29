ELKHART — More kids will be taking home backpacks this fall when classes get underway, but those backpacks won’t have books in them.
Cultivate Culinary, based on the success of pilot programs in Elkhart and South Bend, is expanding its program of sending home frozen meals with school children in Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties. The program uses rescued food from several sources.
“We’re totally focused on doing more meals, producing more backpacks, getting more food out into the community,” said Jim Conklin, president and co-founder of the non-profit that is expanding how it feeds hungry children.
More than 43,000 children in the three Indiana counties and more than 500,000 statewide are on free and reduced lunch at their schools, an indicator of poverty. In America, the most commonly used stats say that one in every six or seven adults and one in every four or five children is food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
At the same time, as much as half of all produce purchased in the United States ends up in landfills and food is the single largest category of waste in the country, Conklin told a group gathered by the Elkhart County Food Council Tuesday.
Conklin, along with chef Randy Ziolkowski, started Cultivate Culinary to reclaim food to help people who are hungry. Nelson’s and the University of Notre Dame are the two biggest sources.
Last year, 2,500 pounds of food prepared for Notre Dame home games ended up with Cultivate. Leftovers from the football team’s training table have provided 20,000 pounds in two years.
A team in last year’s Elkhart Leadership Academy through the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce began working on how to help the program and approached Conklin about using cooked cafeteria food for meals sent home with children. Conklin initially said no, said Natalie Bickel, Elkhart Community Schools supervisor of student services.
She and the others on the team worked with Conklin to orchestrate food cooked, but not served to ECS students being donated to Cultivate and then 20 Woodland Elementary School students getting backpacks with eight meals for 10 weekends this spring. A pilot at Madison STEAM Academy, aided by Notre Dame and Kelly Cares Foundation, sent meals home with 100 students. This summer, a pilot program in North Liberty is sending food home with children as well.
ECS is the first school system to donate hot food to a food rescue organization, according to Conklin’s research. A WSBT news story went viral and has now been viewed more than 10 million times.
School systems are the largest catering business in the world and have to have plenty of food, he said. It comes down to being smart about how food is served and then sending leftovers to Cultivate for use.
“It’s not waste until you throw it away,” Conklin said.
Volunteers then package meals into plastic containers, which can help children and their families get through the 68 hours between Friday lunch and Monday breakfast at school.
This fall, Cultivate plans to have 100 backpacks going home with students in Elkhart, 150 in South Bend at Madison, 50 at South Bend Career Academy and 50 each in Wa-Nee and Plymouth. Conversations are underway with Goshen and Penn-Harris-Madison school systems as well. Conklin hopes for double those numbers for the following year.
Though costs are rising, food is relatively inexpensive in the United States. School systems are feeding many children two meals every weekday and it’s still not enough. A larger society conversation about why so many people in our country are hungry is merited, but in the meantime Cultivate and other organizations are providing meals and wanting to do more education on cooking and food literacy.
Conklin, who is head of finance for an agriculture implement company in Bremen, said that as land becomes both scarce and less productive, as temperatures rise, the hunger problem will grow. Being smarter about keeping food out of landfills is an obvious answer, but one that requires organization and commitment.
Cultivate needs food from caterers and restaurants, particularly in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Health Department, as well as federal and state laws, make it possible for schools and others to donate. I hope this program grows even faster than Conklin projects.
“I think there’s a ton of potential to feed a lot of people with rescued food,” he said.
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
