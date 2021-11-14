This is so good and so easy! My men at home never leave any leftovers. We like to put the meat on big sub buns and dip the rolls in meat juices before loading on the beef slices.
EASY CROCK POT FRENCH DIP
Cook time: 8 hours | Prep time: 10 minutes | Serves: 6
Ingredients
3-4 pounds beef round tip roast or chuck roast
1 can beer, your favorite bottled beer or beef broth
1 package dry onion soup mix
2 clove garlic, add right to the pot whole without skin
1 large onion, sliced 1/2 inch size, add to pot
Directions
1. Trim fat from roast. Put onions in the crock pot. Put roast in crock pot over the onions. Sprinkle with soup mix. Pour beer over top. Cook on low for about 8 hours.
2. Lift roast out of crock pot and shred meat.
3. Make sandwiches on hard roll or hoagie bun.
4. Juice makes an excellent dip.
5. Feel free to exchange the beer for low salt beef broth or beef stock. You may also enjoy cutting up an onion into onion rings and place on top of beef. When beef is done serve the roast with onion rings on the sub roll.
