Our class is a very close even after 61 years. We have monthly luncheons, and on occasion, there have been more than 20 folks show-up, some from afar.
Last year, we planned an elegant two-day affair at the Oakwood Resort and had a huge turn-out committed. Then came COVID. Many of these old farts have medical complications making them vulnerable.
When the vaccines rolled-out in record time last year, we waited for positive data and rescheduled for Sept. 11, 2021, with the notion to honor class first responders and military members on this day of remembrance.
Donna (Stark) Lantis, the lamb queen of Elkhart County, was master of ceremonies for our “Gathering at the Gazebo.”
CLASS MILITARY HISTORY
After a refreshing boat ride on the resort’s barge, we began our afternoon program at the gazebo. Diana (Taylor) Linn, Ann (Hess) Bower and Joan (Johnson) Clipp led the military recognition program.
Most of us were born in 1942 and several had family members in World War II. Four classmates had father’s who served — all returned. Several uncles also served. One of the father’s, Sgt. M. L. Jenkins, was honored in a June 4, 1945, article in The Elkhart Truth. Cheryl, his daughter and classmate, drove from Sumrall, Mississippi, to attend the reunion. A Navy veteran herself, she assisted in the afternoon program.
The third son in my family, Lewis Shaum, joined the army after graduating from Concord in 1942. Unfortunately, he was killed in April 1945 when Patton’s Third Army was well into Germany. Lewis’ story is in my book, “In Search of a Soldier, the Unknown Brother.” I don’t remember him.
Class members and class family members also served in Korea and during the pre-Vietnam era.
Seven class members and family members served in Vietnam with several receiving citations.
Then, class-member children served in Iraq and Afghanistan, including one family that had three daughters and sons-in-law serving — one as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot.
CLASS TRIVIA
Cheryl (Jenkins) Straw and Bev (Bourn) Maker led a session on class trivia that became a bit unruly with class members shouting answers rather than holding-up their hands. Regardless, fun was had by all.
Sandra (Tutorow) Moore, the mother of the three daughters who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and an ordained minister, gave our class prayer to close the program.
YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP
COVID concerns caused a couple to cancel, including one from Seattle (Vietnam vet and college roommate) and another from Tennessee (a 37-year Air Force veteran). Regardless, besides Mississippi, we had folks from Texas, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, Kentucky, eastern Pennsylvania and northern Wisconsin.
Twenty-one attended lunch on the resort’s Back Porch, but for dinner we added seven more. Chef Simroy Campbell was very accommodating and allowed us to order off the menu for both meals. With that opportunity, many people opted for dishes from the raw bar — especially fresh-chucked oysters. I had six for dessert.
Other class favorites included lobster roll, pasta, appetizers (calamari was popular) and salads, where you could add your choice of protein. A popular salad was the Mediterranean with grilled tuna.
I opted for the grilled tuna appetizer that comes with a cinnamon-chipotle crust — unusual but excellent! Gayle, my wife, decided on the spicy seafood maki roll. We were both happy.
One classmate ordered the “Taste of Jamaica.” This golden-brown half chicken is served with jerk sauce and classic Jamaican sides of fried plantains and rice and beans.
A couple of ladies went all out and ordered desserts. One was a lava cake and the other bread pudding. But the king of desserts was one of the guys. He had the famous Katy’s apple pie at least three times, and for lunch all he ordered was pie a la mode. All of the desserts were huge.
It was wonderful to see these folks. For some, it’s been 11-years; for others, six years. At our attrition rate, we may not have another reunion. Of the 81 who graduated, only 45 are left, that we know of. We don’t hear from five or six. More than half of those attended.
Many concluded the evening by pontificating while sitting around a lakeside fire. What a perfect ending.
Next day, we scattered back to reality.
